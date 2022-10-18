Aaron Lewis to Bring 2023 Acoustic Tour 'Poolside' at Red Rock Resort

Multi-platinum certified country superstar Aaron Lewis is bringing his highly-anticipated 2023 acoustic tour to the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. Located poolside at Red Rock Resort, the Sandbar poolside stage is the perfect destination for a concert experience under the stars. Tickets start at $60 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut "Am I The Only One," only the 9th time since 1958.

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged - making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.

Tickets for Aaron Lewis Acoustic are $60 and $85 plus taxes and fees for standing room only. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.

