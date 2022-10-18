Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aaron Lewis to Bring 2023 Acoustic Tour 'Poolside' at Red Rock Resort

Tickets start at $60 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Multi-platinum certified country superstar Aaron Lewis is bringing his highly-anticipated 2023 acoustic tour to the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. Located poolside at Red Rock Resort, the Sandbar poolside stage is the perfect destination for a concert experience under the stars. Tickets start at $60 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song debut "Am I The Only One," only the 9th time since 1958.

Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman's country star at his most personal and unplugged - making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.

Tickets for Aaron Lewis Acoustic are $60 and $85 plus taxes and fees for standing room only. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.

A recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award since 2008, Red Rock Resort is one of Las Vegas' premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features 796 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, race and sports book and table games.

The property's restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille's BBQ, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Yard House, Scott Conant's Masso Osteria, the Grand Café, Feast Buffet and several casual dining options. Other amenities include meeting and convention space and Kid's Quest, a supervised child care facility. Red Rock Resort is owned and operated by Station Casinos.


