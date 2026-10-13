ARDE BOGOTÁ Releases MANUFACTURAS DEL CLUB DE LA GENTE SOLA

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Spanish alt-rock band Arde Bogotá has entered a new chapter with Manufacturas del Club de la Gente Sola (MCGS), their highly anticipated third album, released on October 2 via Sony Music Spain.

Produced by Joe Chiccarelli (U2, Elton John, The White Stripes) and recorded at the legendary EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, the album expands the band's creative universe without sacrificing the intensity, honesty, and electricity that have established them as one of the leading forces in Spanish-language rock. Manufacturas del Club de la Gente Sola (MCGS) features eleven tracks that come together as an instruction manual for building a heart that cannot feel. The album is the result of an extensive process of songwriting, experimentation, rehearsal and creative exploration by the Cartagena four-piece Antonio García (lead vocals, guitar), Dani Sánchez (guitar), José Ángel Mercader (drums), and Pepe Esteban (bass).

With MCGS, Arde Bogotá invite listeners into a story that moves from industrial-souled entities to healing jolts, through dances in dark rooms, sad parties and celebratory tears, places that smell of salt, mountains making their way towards lost homes, and something to hold onto against the storms of the present. Drawing on these ideas, the band reveal a clear musical evolution. Without losing the essence of their previous releases, El tiempo y la actitud (2020), La Noche (2021), and Cowboys de la A3 (2023), Arde Bogotá expand their sonic palette with new textures, influences and bold creative choices.

The result is a collection of songs that speak to one another with remarkable fluidity and organic cohesion. The whole takes precedence over the individual parts, with the meaning and identity of the album placed above the pursuit of an instant hit.

From the vibrant opening of 'Instrucciones' to the flamenco-tinged, gospel-spirited finale of 'Sacude,' Arde Bogotá unfold an expansive stylistic map: deep, powerful guitars on 'Señor Herrero,' riff-driven stoner rock on 'Hervidero,' the band's signature mid-tempo intensity on 'Bigger Splash' and 'Olivos,' flashes of funk on 'Club de la Gente Sola,' pop adorned with pasodoble-inspired brass on 'Judas,' handclaps leading into an overwhelmingly passionate chorus on 'El tesoro,' stripped-back acoustic intimacy on 'Asidero,' and shape-shifting compositions such as 'Antifiesta,' which begins with delicate electronic textures before building towards a sweeping collective climax.

In doing so, the band connect the music that runs through the veins of their homeland with the experimental spirit they explored in Los Angeles alongside Joe Chiccarelli. Flamenco, Holy Week processional marches and pasodoble-inspired arrangements are studied, reimagined and brought into dialogue with the work of Chiccarelli, the acclaimed producer whose career has established him as one of rock music's leading creative innovators. From that meeting of worlds comes Manufacturas del Club de la Gente Sola (MCGS). An album conceived as eleven steps towards building a heart capable of changing the way we feel. An album that distills the sensitivity, power, intensity, nostalgia and emotion contained within a collection of memories. And an album that marks the starting point of an exciting new artistic chapter for Arde Bogotá.

Tracklist

1. Instrucciones

2. El Tesoro

3. Judas

4. Antifiesta

5. Olivos

6. Señor Herrero

7. Hervidero

8. Bigger Splash

9. El Club de la Gente Sola

10. Asidero

11. Sacude

This new chapter arrives at a time when their live shows have become true ceremonies of contemporary rock. The proof lies in the more than 150 concerts they have performed to date, as well as memorable appearances at festivals including Mad Cool, Primavera Sound, and Sonorama Ribera, alongside tours across the U.S. and Latin America and appearances at major festivals such as Vive Latino, Lollapalooza, and Estéreo Picnic.

This November, the band will be performing three shows in the U.S. with the first stop being Brooklyn, New York followed by dates in Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida.

Arde Bogotá U.S. Tour Dates

November 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere - ticket info

November 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric - ticket info

November 22 - Miami, FL - ZeyZey - ticket info

About Arde Bogotá

Recognition has quickly followed Arde Bogotá's rise: the 2023 Premio Ondas for Musical Phenomenon; 2023 Latin Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song; two 2024 Premios Odeón for Best Rock Song and Breakthrough Rock Artist; and six 2024 awards from the Academia de la Música de España for Artist, Album, Song, Rock Album, New Artist, and Best Rock Song. They have also received honors including Cartageneros del Año 2023, the Región de Murcia's Premio Palomas del Turismo 2025, and most recently, the Castillete de Oro 2025, the highest distinction awarded by the Festival del Cante de las Minas in La Unión.

To understand how they got here, you have to go back to 2023, when they released their second album, 'Cowboys de la A3' (Sony Music, 2023), and everything caught fire. The album went platinum and reached No. 1 on the sales charts.

A modern epic about the hopes and contradictions of a generation caught between highways, screens, and dreams, the album turns the journey itself into the destination. It is a powerful blend of alternative rock, epic lyricism, and brilliant production. Critics enthusiastically embraced the band's musical maturity, while audiences responded with equal passion, selling out venues and festivals across Spain and Latin America.

Their evolution and the strength of their artistic vision have led them to collaborate with artists including Enrique Bunbury on 'La Salvación' and Dani Fernández on 'Sin vergüenza,' as well as to work with acclaimed producers such as Carlos Raya, Alizz, and Lalo Gómez-Vizcaíno, among others. But what seemed like the climax was only one chapter in a journey that had begun just a few years earlier.

In 2021, they released their debut album, 'La noche' (Sony Music, 2021), and with it, the lights came on. The album was an immediate success, entering the sales charts and quickly earning gold certification. Named one of the year's best albums by numerous media outlets, 'La noche' is a conceptual work exploring youth, anger, desire, and the emptiness left by the constant search for meaning. Their tour across Spain sold out wherever it went, turning every concert into a collective ceremony of electric catharsis.

A year earlier, while the world stood still, they stepped on the gas. Their debut EP, 'El tiempo y la actitud' (Sony Music, 2020), was an early success. With intense lyrics, raw energy, and a dark yet relatable aesthetic, the group began shaping a sound that is now instantly recognizable: rock with soul, blood, and poetry. It all began in Cartagena, a city more accustomed to the murmur of the sea than the roar of distorted guitars, where a rock & roll band burst onto the scene. Made up of Antonio García on vocals and guitar, Pepe Esteban on bass, Jota Mercader on drums, and Dani Sánchez on guitar, the band didn't come to follow the rules. They came to rewrite them.

Arde Bogotá is more than a band. They are the voice of those who refuse to give up, of those who still believe in the power of art to awaken something within us. Their songs reflect uncertainty, the beauty of chaos, and the desire to escape, but also the hope of finding something, or someone, at the end of the road. Their lyrics aren't meant to teach lessons. They are a feeling to be shared, a shoulder to lean on. Every riff, every verse, every explosion onstage is a declaration: rock is more alive than ever, and Arde Bogotá will keep proving it.

Photo Credit: Dela Puente



Photo Credit: Dela Puente

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