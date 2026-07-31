Photos: DICE Releases New LP I THOUGHT THE ALTITUDE WOULD MAKE IT WORTH THE VIEW

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DICE has released a new album titled I THOUGHT THE ALTITUDE WOULD MAKE IT WORTH THE VIEW, making the full-length project available to listeners.

Photo Credit: Anna Cappello





DICE shared the new album, produced by 11-time GRAMMY-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (The Strokes, The White Stripes) with additional production from Jay Watson (POND, Tame Impala), and recorded live at East West Studios in Hollywood. DICE also shared a new video for 'ECHO,' and will embark on a North American tour this fall.

DICE say, 'I Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View is all about finding liberation, releasing yourself from your past and running towards who you want to be as fast as you can. It's about chasing something bigger than yourself, only to realize that perspective comes with its own weight. These tracks live somewhere between hope, collapse and excitement of the unknown —they're loud, vulnerable, and unapologetically DICE.

They continue, 'We wanted to make an album that doesn't offer easy answers, but instead finds beauty in the climb, even when the view isn't what you expected. We weren't trying to force anything... we just followed what felt right and real. It's definitely the most personal and freeing project we've made and hopefully people can find a bit of themselves in it.'

Across I Thought The Altitude Would Make It Worth The View, DICE offer a satisfying spread to appease your nostalgia for 2010s indie rock and peak 1D fandom alike; stadium-ready hooks and DIY/garage riffs. 'COOLER' (premiered on triple j) acts as a cornerstone of their evolution and sophistication of their sound, while 'Loose Change' is a euphoric reminder that taking the leap is always worth the view. On tracks like 'Echo' and 'Daydream,' they deliberately stripped back the bells and whistles, eschewing keyboards to capture the kinetic spark of four people in a room. 'Call Me For A Good Time,' on the other hand, is a moody, late-night indie anthem for fans of The Strokes, Foals, and Phoenix with LA-in-the-80s synth layers courtesy of multi-instrumentalist Jay Watson (POND, Tame Impala). It's the atmospheric soundtrack to the blurred lines of an afterparty — capturing the exact moment where desire borders on addiction.



Photo Credit: Anna Cappello

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