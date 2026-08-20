The Steve Bardwil Band Releases STARDUST IN DISGUISE Video
Joe Chiccarelli, known for his work with U2, Elton John and The White Stripes, produced the band's new studio album.
The Steve Bardwil Band today release the new official video for the title track from their new studio album Stardust In Disguise. Produced by 11-time GRAMMY Award winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (U2, Elton John, White Stripes) and recorded at the legendary East West Studios in Los Angeles, California, the album features 11 new songs including the previously released singles 'Something With You,' 'Scarecrow Dreams,' and 'Private Eye'.
The official video for 'Stardust In Disguise' directed by award-winning director and producer Andrew van den Houten features Steve Bardwil (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Johnny Stachela (lead guitar), Max Butler (keys), Vince Fossett (drums), Aaron Leibowitz (flute), Catherine Jayne (vocals), and Frank Coglitore (bass). In addition to the band's performance, the video contains celestial and other vivid imagery interwoven throughout, all to make the point that everything is made of stardust, which connects all of us to our amazing planet, to all of life, and to each other.
'Since my first visit to the Griffith Park Observatory as a kid, I have been fascinated with stars and astronomy,' says Bardwil. 'As an undergrad at UCLA, I took an Astronomy class and I was hooked. In 2024, I wrote a song called 'STARS' that appears on our 2025 debut album NOTHING BUT TIME. I was inspired to write 'STARDUST IN DISGUISE' after reading works by, and listening to, Neil deGrasse Tyson, on his TV show Star Talk. I was surprised to learn that everything is made of stardust— it is what we all have in common with each other, with everything on our planet, and with our planet itself.'
The album also contains a couple of special performances from renowned violinist Scarlet Rivera, who is best known for her work with Bob Dylan on his 1976 album Desire, playing on songs such as Dylan's 'Hurricane' and as part of the Rolling Thunder Review, and singer Liz Brasher also lends her additional background vocals to several tracks on the album including 'Falling For Forever,' 'Doing Nothing,' 'Good Things,' and 'Drink The Good Stuff'.
The album is available for streaming and can be purchased on CD and vinyl with beautiful gatefold packaging designed by John Coulter. Streaming and purchase options are available here.
Stardust In Disguise album production credits
Written by Steve Bardwil & Aaron Leibowitz
Produced and Mixed by Joe Chiccarelli
Recorded by Bill Mims
Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge
Recorded at EastWest Studios, Hollywood, CA
'Stardust In Disguise' video credits
Stardust Quote from the book: Astrophysics for People In A Hurry (2017), © Neil deGrasse Tyson, used with permission
Directed by - Andrew van den Houten
Cinematographer - Joseph O'Connor
Editor - Andrew van den Houten & Claire Wildbill
Production Manager - Alex Anderson
Wardrobe - Dydine Umanyana
Camera Operator - Ron Bowjack Bourdeau
Gaffer - Craig Carter
Production Designer - Annie Spellings
Art Director - Lisa Isaac
Photography & Production Assistant - Claire Wildbill
Make-Up Artist - Krystal Strifert
Hair - Maureen Theresa Blache
Other official music videos from the new album include:
Tracklist
1) Falling For Forever
2) Doing Nothing
3) Something With You
4) Scarecrow Dreams
5) Beat The Clock
6) Stardust In Disguise
7) Private Eye
8) Drink The Good Stuff
9) If I Had My Way
10) Good Things
11) The Way You Look At Things
About the Steve Bardwil Band
After decades navigating the high-stakes world of Hollywood as Chief Counsel for Walt Disney Studios, Steve Bardwil traded legal briefs for guitar riffs. Bardwil formed the Steve Bardwil Band in 2015 as a celebration of music, of love, of friendship. His band is made up of stellar musicians, from different generations and backgrounds. Together, they are a diverse musical family who live to rock. Steve sees the band as a pure collaboration, without ego. Everyone's contributions are welcome.
In 2025, Bardwil and band released their debut album Nothing But Time, a deeply personal mix of Americana, alternative rock, soul and blues collaboratively-created and produced by the multi-Grammy winner Joe Chiccarelli.
With his creative compass set toward optimism and connection, Bardwils' music avoids melancholia in favor of inspiration; crafting songs that uplift without preaching, both timeless and contemporary, echoing Bardwil's deep respect for rock traditions while employing modern studio craftsmanship to brilliant effect. Indicative of their versatility, the Steve Bardwil Band have performed alongside everyone from Kenny Loggins, Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter, Lyle Lovett, Carnie and Wendy Wilson, Robert Randolph, Jim Messina, Eddie Money, Donavan Frankenreiter, Robby Krieger of The Doors and the late Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers, among many others.
Discography
Stardust In Disguise (2026)
Nothing But Time (2025)
The Steve Bardwil Band is
Steve Bardwil: Acoustic Guitar and Vocals
Max Butler: Hammond B3, Clavinet, Prophet-5 and Vocals
Frank Coglitore: Bass
Vince Fossett: Drums
Catherine Jayne: Vocals
Aaron Leibowitz: Saxophone/Flute
Johnny Stachela: Electric Guitar
Photo Credit: Benjo Arwas
Photo Credit: Benjo Arwas