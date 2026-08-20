The Steve Bardwil Band Releases STARDUST IN DISGUISE Video

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The Steve Bardwil Band today release the new official video for the title track from their new studio album Stardust In Disguise. Produced by 11-time GRAMMY Award winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (U2, Elton John, White Stripes) and recorded at the legendary East West Studios in Los Angeles, California, the album features 11 new songs including the previously released singles 'Something With You,' 'Scarecrow Dreams,' and 'Private Eye'.

The official video for 'Stardust In Disguise' directed by award-winning director and producer Andrew van den Houten features Steve Bardwil (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Johnny Stachela (lead guitar), Max Butler (keys), Vince Fossett (drums), Aaron Leibowitz (flute), Catherine Jayne (vocals), and Frank Coglitore (bass). In addition to the band's performance, the video contains celestial and other vivid imagery interwoven throughout, all to make the point that everything is made of stardust, which connects all of us to our amazing planet, to all of life, and to each other.

'Since my first visit to the Griffith Park Observatory as a kid, I have been fascinated with stars and astronomy,' says Bardwil. 'As an undergrad at UCLA, I took an Astronomy class and I was hooked. In 2024, I wrote a song called 'STARS' that appears on our 2025 debut album NOTHING BUT TIME. I was inspired to write 'STARDUST IN DISGUISE' after reading works by, and listening to, Neil deGrasse Tyson, on his TV show Star Talk. I was surprised to learn that everything is made of stardust— it is what we all have in common with each other, with everything on our planet, and with our planet itself.'

The album also contains a couple of special performances from renowned violinist Scarlet Rivera, who is best known for her work with Bob Dylan on his 1976 album Desire, playing on songs such as Dylan's 'Hurricane' and as part of the Rolling Thunder Review, and singer Liz Brasher also lends her additional background vocals to several tracks on the album including 'Falling For Forever,' 'Doing Nothing,' 'Good Things,' and 'Drink The Good Stuff'.

The album is available for streaming and can be purchased on CD and vinyl with beautiful gatefold packaging designed by John Coulter. Streaming and purchase options are available here.

Stardust In Disguise album production credits

Written by Steve Bardwil & Aaron Leibowitz

Produced and Mixed by Joe Chiccarelli

Recorded by Bill Mims

Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge

Recorded at EastWest Studios, Hollywood, CA

'Stardust In Disguise' video credits

Stardust Quote from the book: Astrophysics for People In A Hurry (2017), © Neil deGrasse Tyson, used with permission

Directed by - Andrew van den Houten

Cinematographer - Joseph O'Connor

Editor - Andrew van den Houten & Claire Wildbill

Production Manager - Alex Anderson

Wardrobe - Dydine Umanyana

Camera Operator - Ron Bowjack Bourdeau

Gaffer - Craig Carter

Production Designer - Annie Spellings

Art Director - Lisa Isaac

Photography & Production Assistant - Claire Wildbill

Make-Up Artist - Krystal Strifert

Hair - Maureen Theresa Blache

Other official music videos from the new album include:

Tracklist

1) Falling For Forever

2) Doing Nothing

3) Something With You

4) Scarecrow Dreams

5) Beat The Clock

6) Stardust In Disguise

7) Private Eye

8) Drink The Good Stuff

9) If I Had My Way

10) Good Things

11) The Way You Look At Things

About the Steve Bardwil Band

After decades navigating the high-stakes world of Hollywood as Chief Counsel for Walt Disney Studios, Steve Bardwil traded legal briefs for guitar riffs. Bardwil formed the Steve Bardwil Band in 2015 as a celebration of music, of love, of friendship. His band is made up of stellar musicians, from different generations and backgrounds. Together, they are a diverse musical family who live to rock. Steve sees the band as a pure collaboration, without ego. Everyone's contributions are welcome.

In 2025, Bardwil and band released their debut album Nothing But Time, a deeply personal mix of Americana, alternative rock, soul and blues collaboratively-created and produced by the multi-Grammy winner Joe Chiccarelli.

With his creative compass set toward optimism and connection, Bardwils' music avoids melancholia in favor of inspiration; crafting songs that uplift without preaching, both timeless and contemporary, echoing Bardwil's deep respect for rock traditions while employing modern studio craftsmanship to brilliant effect. Indicative of their versatility, the Steve Bardwil Band have performed alongside everyone from Kenny Loggins, Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter, Lyle Lovett, Carnie and Wendy Wilson, Robert Randolph, Jim Messina, Eddie Money, Donavan Frankenreiter, Robby Krieger of The Doors and the late Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers, among many others.

Discography

Stardust In Disguise (2026)

Nothing But Time (2025)

The Steve Bardwil Band is

Steve Bardwil: Acoustic Guitar and Vocals

Max Butler: Hammond B3, Clavinet, Prophet-5 and Vocals

Frank Coglitore: Bass

Vince Fossett: Drums

Catherine Jayne: Vocals

Aaron Leibowitz: Saxophone/Flute

Johnny Stachela: Electric Guitar

Photo Credit: Benjo Arwas



Photo Credit: Benjo Arwas

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