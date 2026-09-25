Steve Bardwil Band Releases STARDUST IN DISGUISE Deluxe Edition
The album was produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Joe Chiccarelli.
The Steve Bardwil Band has released the Deluxe Edition of its studio album Stardust In Disguise. Produced by 11-time GRAMMY Award winning producer Joe Chiccarelli (U2, Elton John, White Stripes) and recorded at East West Studios in Los Angeles, California, the Deluxe Edition features 11 songs plus the previously unreleased extended version of the single 'Scarecrow Dreams'.
The Steve Bardwil Band is Steve Bardwil (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Johnny Stachela (lead guitar), Max Butler (Hammond B3, Clavinet, Prophet-5 and Vocals), Vince Fossett (drums), Aaron Leibowitz (saxophone/flute), Catherine Jayne (vocals), and Frank Coglitore (bass). The album also contains a couple of special performances from renowned violinist Scarlet Rivera, who is best known for her work with Bob Dylan on his 1976 album Desire, playing on songs such as Dylan's 'Hurricane' and as part of the Rolling Thunder Review. Singer Liz Brasher also lends her additional background vocals to several tracks on the album including 'Falling For Forever,' 'Doing Nothing,' 'Good Things,' and 'Drink The Good Stuff'.
The original version of the album can also be purchased on CD and 12' vinyl with gatefold packaging designed by John Coulter, available for purchase here.
Stardust In Disguise Deluxe Edition Tracklisting
1) Falling For Forever
2) Doing Nothing
3) Something With You
4) Scarecrow Dreams
5) Beat The Clock
6) Stardust In Disguise
7) Private Eye
8) Drink The Good Stuff
9) If I Had My Way
10) Good Things
11) The Way You Look At Things
12) Scarecrow Dreams (extended version)
Album Production Credits
Produced and Mixed by Joe Chiccarelli
Recorded by Bill Mims
Mastered by Emily Lazar at The Lodge
Recorded at EastWest Studios, Hollywood, CA
Official Music Videos
Photo Credit: Claire Wildbill
Photo Credit: Claire Wildbill
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