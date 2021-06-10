ALL IN ONE TRIBE Concert For Juneteenth Announced

This virtual concert on Saturday, June 19th, at 2 pm EST/11 an PST celebrates Black voices in family music for Juneteenth. It coincides with the release of a new album of original songs from the 1 Tribe Collective called All One Tribe.

The family-friendly event will include performances, music video features, and interviews with artists from the 1 Tribe Collective. Album co-producers Aaron Nigel Smith & Shine (leader of NYC's acclaimed band Shine & the Moonbeams), will host the event. Performers include Pierce Freelon, Culture Queen, DJ Willy Wow, Miss Jessica's World and Fyütch.

The show will stream live and be archived on the 1Tribe Collective YouTube channel.

The album All One Tribe, due out on June 18th (and distributed by Bob Marley's Tuff Gong International label), is a celebration of culture and music. It is a joyful all-ages release for summer 2021 and beyond. The 1Tribe Collective gathers and amplify some of the most vibrant voices in diverse family music today.