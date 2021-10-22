AJA Releases New Song 'Better Off Without You'

Making waves across the globe with her fierce and catchy pop tracks, rising Canadian artist AJA returns with her newest single "Better Off Without You" via Set Records. Produced by James McGorman, "Better Off" is an empowering anthem serving as a reminder that there is something better on the other side after moving on from a toxic relationship.

"The song is about moving away from a toxic relationship," AJA shares. "It's about knowing when to step away from a negative relationship and continue to build a stronger empowered character for a woman to move on and find positivity or future love."

AJA introduces an edgier new sound on "Better Off Without You," building on the ambitious energy of her previous single, "The Mess You Made," which blends her infectious pop sensibility with sprinkles of R&B. The two tracks follow AJA's Top 5 radio hit "Red Button," that earned her critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard and American Songwriter, and garnered over a million streams worldwide.

At only 17 years of age, AJA has quickly established herself as a force in the new generation of rising pop artists. Landing somewhere between Tate Mcrae and Ariana Grande, AJA crafts punchy, empowering pop, and has already picked up support from Billboard, IDOLATOR, and Wonderland for her sky-reaching sound. Bursting onto the scene in 2020, AJA's combination of heart on sleeve lyricism and standout vocals quickly won her press acclaim and over three million streams since her first two singles "NERVE" and "Who's Gonna Love You?" Over the past year, AJA has found her music featured on various NMF playlists, the cover of Pop All Day and It's a Bop, Workout, and more.

Listen to the new track here: