AI Startup Musiio and UK-Based Audio Network Announce Partnership

Audio Network Limited, one of the world's largest independent creators and publishers of original high-quality music for use in film, television, advertising and digital media, continues its focus on technology by partnering with Musiio to explore the power of AI to improve customer service and delivery.

This industry first will equip the global music company with an added interface to their existing search platform, to make their catalogue of over 170,000 tracks even more discoverable, whilst keeping the human touch that Audio Network has always been known for.

Singapore-based Musiio provides a new way of "listening" to music at scale, easily searching up to one million tracks in under two seconds and supercharging a team of music researchers to increase their efficiency in responding to music briefs.

"AI has been on the fringes of the music industry for the last few years, with talk of labels signing algorithms. But recently, more commercial and practical uses of this powerful computing technology have begun to surface," explains Musiio CEO and co-founder Hazel Savage. "This deal demonstrates how AI and technology companies like ours can work with a company like Audio Network, to protect everything that is great about the music industry, the personal touch, the knowledge of experts and also to create tools that let the team step up to the challenge of a huge and fast-growing industry."

Being able to search an entire catalogue of music in seconds, lets a company like Audio Network keep up with demand. In addition, searching deeper within a catalogue helps maximise track usage, to bring an added layer of opportunity to the artists and composers creating the recordings.

"Audio Network approaches Artificial Intelligence carefully with regard to music. We view machine learning and AI techniques as instruments for extending human creativity, not something that replaces it." said Matthew Hawn, Chief Product Officer at Audio Network. "Many AI tools for music are clever technology hacks in search of an actual problem to solve, but our partnership with Musiio for extending music search and recommendations is about solving real problems for our customers. Blending Musiio's technology with our expert human curation will mean our artists and composers' music is more accessible to more customers globally."





Related Articles View More Music Stories