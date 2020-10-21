ABISHA Puts Mental Health First in AfroPop Single 'Time Alone'

Alt-pop’s ABISHA explores uncharted territory.

Alt-pop's ABISHA explores uncharted territory in latest single, "Time Alone." A track dedicated to self-care and being open about mental illness, "Time Alone" shows a new side to ABISHA all delivered through a glimmering AfroPop fused hit. Listen below.

After a widely successful year with the release of debut EP, Scorpio, R&B jam "One Night" and a collaboration with FootLocker EU for their #ShoesDontChangeTheWorld campaign, ABISHA continues to break barriers by unabashedly being herself.

Her confidence has been well-recieved, seeing praise from 1883 Magazine, Buzzfeed, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Earmilk, gal-dem, DJ Booth, Fault, Nation of Billions, NYLON, Pop Justice, Pride.com, Gay Times and many more. In an exclusive interview with Billboard she shared, "I'm discovering who I am as an artist, I'm also discovering who I am as a person, and I've finally gotten to a place where I'm happy to stand out and express myself every way I can."

That new found confidence translates to latest single, "Time Alone." Where ABISHA celebrates being honest about mental health by discussing the need to take a minute to be with ourselves and recharge. While serious in nature, ABISHA uplifts the listener through its bright and breezy Caribbean production, paying homage to her Jamaican roots.

On the single ABISHA explains, "I wrote the song about needing to escape and have a minute to myself when I'm struggling with feeling down or overwhelmed. At the time that I wrote this, I would get overwhelmed really easily whether it was emotionally, socially or just because I had a long list of things to do and didn't know where to start. I think it's quite a relatable feeling - when everything just feels too much - and I wanted to make the song uplifting in order to normalise it and make people feel like it's okay to feel like that sometimes, we all do. It's okay to take some time out, bury yourself in your covers and just zone out and breath.

The song comes at a time where everyone feels the pressure of the world around them. ABISHA offers solace and that it's okay to take a minute, reset and most importantly be honest with yourself.

"I feel that 'Time Alone' is a really uplifting song, despite it's pretty serious and sensitive meaning. I love afrobeat songs, I think that afrobeat is a genre that you can't not dance to, and I haven't made an afrobeat song before, so it was something that I wanted to do for sure. I hope that it makes people feel good!"

For Abisha the inception of her career was discovering who she was as an artist, "Time Alone" displays her growth as she shifts into any genre she aspires to. The first of a group of singles to be released to close out the year, ABISHA is sure to go further than she's gone before.

Listen to "Time Alone" here:

Photo Credit: Edward Cooke / WMA

