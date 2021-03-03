ABIR Releases New Visual for Single 'Yacht'

Moroccan-American vocal powerhouse ABIR is back with the companion visual to "Yacht," a standout single from the Arab-pop songstress' latest EP HEAT. "Yacht," directed by Shahana Khan is another incredible showcase of her ability to infuse modern pop and R&B with the extraordinary sounds of her native country Morocco. Watch the luxurious "Yacht" visual below.

"One of my main goals when writing a record about love/relationships is to tell my story in a way that will empower me and those listening," notes ABIR. "I'm not singing about being hurt just to be hurt. Something great must come from it. This record was my way of using pain as my ultimate power, and my emotions and cathartic experiences as a weapon. If I'm gonna get my heart broken, we're crying to the bank!"

In HEAT, ABIR brought forth her brand of Arab-Pop, bridging her two worlds for reasons that extend far beyond simply music. Created in partnership with 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominee Mick Schultz (Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson), the EP is rich with lavish string work, complex rhythms, and commanding melodies, often sculpted with traditional North African instruments. Songs like "Inferno" are gorgeously textured and expertly spotlight the NYC-based artist's intensely personal songcraft. "Yallah" features a uniquely powerful visual that showcases the artist's hypnotic vocal presence The exclusive "Rebirth" teaser heralding HEAT can be viewed via YouTube.

"The last year has been such a transitional time as far as really owning my identity," ABIR says, "and that allowed me to get to the point of making the music I always wanted to make - something that challenges people's perceptions of what it means to be an Arab woman in the modern world."

Hailed by Billboard as one of the "most exciting new voices" in recent memory, ABIR has already made a huge impact on contemporary pop, earning acclaim and attention for her sultry fusion of R&B, dance grooves, and intimate lyricism. The Morocco-born, New York City-based artist first broke through with 2018's "Finest Hour," her RIAA gold certified collaboration with chart-topping electronic production trio Cash Cash. The track proved one of that summer's biggest anthems, topping iTunes' "Dance Songs" chart for eight weeks on its way to the overall Top 40.

ABIR followed the success of "Finest Hour" (RIAA gold certified) with her own remarkable debut EP, MINT (RIAA platinum certified), highlighted by the acclaimed singles, "Tango" and "Young & Rude." The latter track earned wide-ranging applause upon its arrival, with Idolator raving, "ABIR is shaping up to be one of the breakout stars of 2018...The amazingly-titled 'Young & Rude' (is) an instantly anthemic pop song about letting your hair down and living in the moment. Those themes are conveyed perfectly in the video."

ABIR has spent much of the past two years expanding her already-significant knowledge of Moroccan music, notably studying the Arabic scale to better integrate it into her own idiosyncratic take on pop and R&B. HEAT represents the culmination of years of growth and self-discovery for ABIR, a remarkable journey that extends to a blossoming new connection with the meaning of her name, an Arabic word (عبير) that translates as "fragrance of a flower."

"So many things I've always talked about doing, I finally got to do with this project," ABIR says. "I'm so comfortable in my skin, and I just want to share what I represent and what my culture is. I know that we have so much to offer the world, and I'm not afraid to get loud about it."

Watch the video for "Yacht" here: