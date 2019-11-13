A$AP Mob Announces Yams Day 2020

In 2015, the world lost a creative genius and music star A$AP Yams, while A$AP Mob lost their brother. Today, on A$AP Yams' birthday, it was announced that on Friday, January 17 his life will be celebrated with the fifth annual Yams Day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The show will feature appearances from A$AP Mob & Friends, with additional artists to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday November 15th at 10am EST HERE.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Always Strive and Prosper Foundation which was founded four years ago by Tatianna Rodriguez, Yams' mother. The Foundation is dedicated to providing young people and underrepresented communities with accessible and realistic education about substance use and abuse. Each year the Foundation hosts several community based events including an annual Back to School Basketball Tournament with backpacks, school supplies, and clothing for young children, a Thanksgiving dinner catered for a host of community families in the South Bronx and Harlem, a Christmas Toy and Coat Drive, and a Mothers' Day event with food, gifts and group therapy for single mothers and mother's who have lost loved ones to substance abuse. The Foundation has also partnered with the Washington Heights Corner Project, the New York Harm Reduction Educators, and Mothers For Life engaging in a series of public Narcan trainings and certifications as well as installing naloxone in community retail establishments and depots for immediate life saving emergencies.

In 2016, A$AP Mob launched the inaugural Yams Day in celebration of his life, with a sold-out show at Terminal 5, followed by a sold-out show at MSG's Theater at the Garden in 2017, at the New York Expo Center in 2018, and last year's celebration at the Barclays Center. Previous Yams Day performers include Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Tyler the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Joey Bada$$, Young MA, Cam'ron, Danny Brown, T-Pain, Flatbush Zombies, Soulja Boy, and more.





