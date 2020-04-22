A$AP Ferg Shares Video For 'Value'

A$AP Ferg shares today the video for his 2020 drop "Value," directed by Ferg & Hidji. Showcasing his rapid fire lyrics celebrating the success he has achieved, the video ties together the theme of overcoming the odds to make it in this world.

Watch the video below!

Ferg had this to say about the video: "Look at me now! The 'Value' video shows the progression of my people. It starts with imagery of slaves, whips and chains. People of today drive whips (as in cars) and wear chains (as in jewelry). My grandmother recites a poem in the intro of the video speaking on our ancestry and the oppression we went through. The video shows we are still going through those problems, but "look at me now" is also a chant showing how many of us strived to overcome many of the limitations put in front of us. Me making it out of the hood as a big rapper and living in a mansion with art on the walls shows how far we can go."

Stay tuned for more A$AP Ferg news as he gears up for a productive 2020. He's been keeping busy during this time, hosting q&a's on his Instagram with Dr. Sampson Davis to help educate his fans on the dangers of Covid-19, visiting Joy Reid's show on MSNBC to speak out about the importance of reaching out to today's youth. He's issued a challenge to his fellow rappers to donate meals to their local hospitals. On Monday he sent Harlem Hospital catering from Melba's, one of the neighborhood's most iconic restaurants. Last but not least, he's also taken the #ALLINCHALLENGE, a contest that benefits charities providing food to those in need, with fans donating money towards the chance to win a range of future experiences with Ferg.





