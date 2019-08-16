A$AP Ferg Releases FLOOR SEATS EP

A$AP Ferg released today his highly anticipated new project, Floor Seats EP, via A$AP Worldwide/ Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records. Featuring already released tracks like "Floor Seats," "WAM Feat. MadeinTYO," "Wigs feat. Asian Doll," and Pups Feat. A$AP Rocky."

Tickets to this Fall's "Yedi Tour," Ferg's headlining dates that also feature Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO, plus special guests, go on sale today, August 16th at 10:00AM Local Time. See all tour dates below and visit www.asapferg.com for tickets and more information.

Hailing from NYC's Harlem neighborhood, rapper A$AP Ferg launched his debut albumTrap Lord in 2013, featuring Platinum single "Work" and Gold single "Shabba Ranks" and his follow up album Always Strive and Prosper in 2016, featuring Platinum single "New Level." Both showcased an artist unafraid to take his craft to thrilling new places. His latest project, 2017's Still Striving mixtape, was no different: it's simultaneously a reflection on Ferg's artistic journey thus far and a project that has its finger on the future's pulse. The mixtape featured his triple platinum single "Plain Jane" among other hits. Ferg's gearing up for a big 2019 with more music and projects in the works. In addition to his music, Ferg continues to reach new heights with his collaborations that include Redline bikes, Adidas, Hennessy and Tiffany & Co.

Floor Seats EP track list:

1. Floor Seats

2. Jet Lag

3. WAM Feat. MadeinTYO

4. Wigs feat. Asian Doll

5. Butt Naked Feat. Rico Nasty

6. Pups Feat. A$AP Rocky

7. Hummer Limo

8. Ride with Ty Dolla $ign

9. Dreams, Fairytales, Fantasies feat. Brent Faiyaz & Salaam Remi

A$AP Ferg "Yedi Tour" with Murda Beatz and MadeinTYO:

11/7 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- Stage AE

11/8 -- Royal Oak, MI -- Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/9 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- 20 Monroe Live

11/10 -- Cleveland, OH -- Agora Theatre

11/12 -- Columbus, OH -- Express Live!

11/13 -- Indianapolis, IN -- Egyptian Room

11/14 -- Chicago, IL -- House of Blues

11/15 -- Milwaukee, WI -- The Rave/Eagles Club

11/16 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Skyway Theatre

11/18 -- Denver, CO -- The Mission Ballroom

11/20 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- The Complex

11/22 -- Portland, OR -- Roseland Theater

11/24 -- Seattle, WA -- Showbox SoDo

11/26 -- San Francisco, CA -- The Warfield

11/27 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Hollywood Palladium

11/29 -- Phoenix, AZ -- The Van Buren

11/30 -- Anaheim, CA -- House of Blues

12/1 -- San Diego, CA -- House of Blues

12/3 -- Albuquerque, NM -- The Historic El ReyTheater

12/5 -- Dallas, TX -- The Bomb Factory

12/6 -- Houston, TX -- House of Blues

12/8 -- Austin, TX -- ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/9 -- New Orleans, LA -- The Joy Theater

12/10 -- Atlanta, GA -- The Buckhead Theatre

12/12 -- Philadelphia, PA -- The Fillmore

12/13 -- Norfolk, VA -- The NorVa

12/14 -- Silver Spring, MD -- The Fillmore

12/15 -- Sayreville, NJ -- Starland Ballroom

12/17 -- Toronto, Ontario -- Rebel

12/18 -- Montreal, Quebec -- MTELUS

12/19 -- Boston, MA -- House of Blues

12/20 -- New York, NY -- Terminal 5

12/21 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Brooklyn Steel

EP cover photo credit: Renell Medrano





