A Place to Bury Strangers Release Second Single 'Don't Save Your Love'

Brooklyn post-punk legends A Place To Bury Strangers have released the second single, the newly remastered B-side "Don't Save Your Love," off the upcoming expanded 13th anniversary edition of their 2009 sophomore album Exploding Head (due out October 21st on Mute/BMG).

In conjunction with the track release, the band premiered a visualizer created by bandleader, vocalist, and guitarist Oliver Ackermann, featuring tour footage from around the world that he recorded in 2009.

"Don't Save Your Love" was originally released in 2010 as part of a benefit compilation, titled PEACE ─ a project from Barcelona-based DJs Buffetlibre, who donated all proceeds from the sale of the comp to Amnesty International's humanitarian aid projects. Regarding the track, Ackermann shares: "'Don't Save Your Love' was the new direction for the band, recorded right after Exploding Head. The times were changing and there was the possibility for anything. I wanted the band to be laser-focused on breaking down the preconceived ideas of this new wave of punk music that was coming out. I wanted the new direction to be more powerful and intense than ever before, and this was definitely augmented by Allen Blickle from Baroness' drums on this track."

Available now to pre-order in Deluxe 2-LP, 2-CD, and digital formats, the 20-track Exploding Head (13th Anniversary Edition) features newly remastered audio by Ackermann and ten bonus tracks (including rarities, unreleased material, and three blistering covers of tracks by Love and Rockets, The 13th Floor Elevators, and David Bowie).

In conjunction with the announcement for the anniversary release (9/7), APTBS released the first single, the previously unreleased B-side "Take It All," and premiered a new video for the track, as well as dropped a trailer for the album.

The limited-edition 2-LP set (available exclusively at the band's web store) is pressed on transparent clear wax and housed in a numbered gatefold sleeve, featuring newly designed artwork, 12" original cover art, and new liner notes by music journalist Tris McCall. The 2-CD set is housed in a reverse board 6-panel DigiFile and features a 16-page booklet with newly designed artwork, as well as McCall's liner notes. In addition, the newly remastered original 10-track album is being offered as a single LP and pressed on transparent red wax.

Marking the band's first release on Mute (following their eponymous debut, awarded Best New Music by Pitchfork) and taking inspiration from shoegaze icons such as Jesus & Mary Chain and My Bloody Valentine, Exploding Head is considered APTBS' most notable record, garnering them critical praise and a cult fanbase for its explorative sound. Where their debut album was a patchwork of old and new tracks, Exploding Head was a direct statement.

The album was recorded by Oliver Ackermann (vocals/guitar), Jono MOFO (bass), and Jay Space (drums) at Death By Audio ─ the infamous venue, recording studio, and living space Ackermann helped build in Williamsburg. Exploding Head was engineered by Andy Smith, who took the band to "a whole other level," according to Ackermann, the only remaining band member from that time.

Praise for the album included Drowned in Sound proclaiming, "...A Place To Bury Strangers have managed to strike a perfect balance between noise and tune, and as a result created one of 2009's most ingenious records." The Quietus wrote, "Cranked up, you'll hear no more thrilling [of a] record this year...Marvellous" and AllMusic adds, "Exploding Head...shows they're among the best bands bringing shoegaze into the 21st century."

Exploding Head has built-in potency with singles "In Your Heart" and "Keep Slipping Away," as well as "I Lived My Life to Stand in the Shadow of Your Heart," the incendiary finale at many of the band's live shows. In his liner notes, McCall writes, "The ten rarities, covers, and unreleased tracks appended to this [upcoming anniversary] set consist of fascinating detours, roads not taken, and in a few cases, tantalizing hints about where the band would go next. Behold a great underground band in the first flush of success and recognition, energized by the endless possibilities suddenly open to them, experimenting with sound, form, and style, galvanized by Ackermann's leadership and tireless pursuit of sonic adventure."

In celebration of Exploding Head (13th Anniversary Edition), APTBS will be hosting a livestreaming event (featuring current band members performing the full album) the day before the album comes out (October 20th). More details to be announced.

Watch the new single visualizer here: