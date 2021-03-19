7A Records Announces The Release Of A Brand New Solo Album By Micky Dolenz On May 21

7A Records has announced the release of 'Dolenz Sings Nesmith' - Micky Dolenz's first new solo studio album in nine years.

The album is comprised of songs Michael Nesmith wrote throughout his career, all beautifully reimagined. Produced by Nesmith's son, Christian Nesmith, this is the album Monkees fans have waited years to hear.

Micky Dolenz is an American entertainer, best known for his role as the lead vocalist and drummer in the 1960s series The Monkees. As a recording group, The Monkees sold more than 65 million albums worldwide and outsold the Beatles and the Rolling Stones between 1967-1968.

Dolenz got the idea for the album a long time ago. As Micky says "I think I first mentioned it to Nez years ago, I don't know where the idea came from, maybe from my friend Harry Nilsson and his Nilsson Sings Newman album. I thought to myself, 'Wow, Dolenz Sings Nesmith'". The new album, which was recorded between September 2020 and February 2021, features songs written throughout Nesmith's long career, including many from the critically acclaimed Michael Nesmith & The First National Band albums, as well as a few Monkees deep cuts. And who better to produce the album than Nesmith's son, Christian Nesmith, who has done an incredible job in coming up with fresh and completely new arrangements for all of the songs.

7a Records have worked with Micky Dolenz on a number of different music projects during recent years. However, this is the first time that they have gone into the studio and recorded a brand new album together. According to Glenn Gretlund of 7A Records, this project has always been high on their wish list. "We were hoping Micky would record this album and I'm absolutely delighted that we could help make it happen. I believe the end result is Micky's best solo album to date and a worthy follow-up to Good Times [The Monkees Top 20 album from 2016]".

7a Records is based in the UK but Dolenz Sings Nesmith is a Global release, available to pre-order now through all good online retailers and local record stores. The album will be released on 180g Coloured Vinyl, on CD, as well as on all Digital platforms. The release date is May 21st worldwide.

For more information visit www.7arecords.com.