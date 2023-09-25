3TEETH Release First New Album In 4 Years 'EndEx'

EndEx is available in CD, Gatefold LP, and digital album formats.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

3TEETH Release First New Album In 4 Years 'EndEx'

The wait is over for EndEx. 3TEETH’s brand-new album – their first in four years – is now out via Century Media Records and is being hailed as a “champion[ing] industrial metal” (Blabbermouth), “an album of the year contender for the genre” (Razor’s Edge), and the “band's weirdest, most expansive offering yet” (Revolver).

To celebrate the album’s release, 3TEETH is also sharing the final single and video from the album, culminating in a cover of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule the World.” The reworked take continues 3TEETH’s penchant for aggressive reworks of pop songs, previously seen on Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz” and Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

Says frontman Alexis Mincolla of the track, “Listening to it, I felt the weight of the world and the wild-eyed frenzy of the human condition – the never-ending chase, the insatiable hunger. And in that moment, cruising down the highway, surrounded by the vastness of the desert, I realized: We're all just careening towards our own versions of world domination, fueled by dreams and delusions.”

EndEx showcases the modern industrial act at their most raucous yet, unveiling bold revelations of humanity’s technosocial disintegration behind a brutal soundtrack that sounds all the alarms. It’s the band’s first album since 2019’s Metawar, which Consequence recently named as one of the Top 50 Industrial Albums of All Time, hailing 3TEETH as “one of the modern bands keeping industrial alive.”

EndEx features the handiwork of a solid extended team including the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon DOOM) who produced several of the tracks along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN), bringing in another dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Early singles have included noisemaker “Paralyze” (featuring Ho99o9); the gripping sonic salvo, “Merchant of the Void,” that touches on the bleak landscape of modern society amid A.I. takeovers and economic collapse; “Slum Planet,” taking aim at the ills of a sick planet obsessed with over-consumption at all costs; Scorpion,” a track in which the band’s instrumental arsenal is tempered by alluring female vocal chants that provide an ambient feel; the stripped-back single “Drift,” paired with a video showing the band at work in the studio; and the rousing “Higher Than Death” paired with an animated video.

EndEx is available in CD, Gatefold LP, and digital album formats. Special formats include: 
Red LP (available at all EU outlets)
Red Smoke LP (available at all US outlets)
Ultra-Clear / Red Splatter LP (available from 3TEETH)
Black-White Marbled LP (available from Revolver)

3TEETH has also announced a show to close out 2023 at L.A.’s Teragram Ballroom on December 29. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Photo credit: Jim Louvau




