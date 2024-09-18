311 Detail Highly Anticipated Album 'Full Bloom'; New Track Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The platinum certified rock band 311 are back with the announcement of their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Full Bloom, out October 25. Pre-save Full Bloom here.

In celebration, the band has released their new track and visualizer for “Need Somebody,” out now. The track speaks to avoiding isolation and staying connected with the people that love you.

With more than 10 million records sold in just the United States alone, the group has never been hotter. Having just wrapped a successful headlining US run of their “Unity Tour,” one of the most successful tours of the band’s 34 year history, the group is known to emphasize the importance of community through the lens of communication and connection.

Full Bloom is the groups first full length project in 5 years following their album Voyager in 2019. Their first single off the album, “You’re Gonna Get It” is the band’s highest charting song in 13 years, breaking into the top 15 at Alternative Radio. The introspective track reflecting upon the realization that all actions have consequences, even if they aren’t immediate, has over 1M streams since its release this summer.

“We hope fans can take from this album 311’s message of positivity and unity. In today’s world it’s so easy to become alienated by the pressures of everyday life. Whether it’s social media, stress at work, an illness, the list goes on.” The band shares with us, “It’s so important to stay open with your loved ones and community so we can all thrive in full bloom” shares the band.

Full Bloom Tracklist:

You’re Gonna Get It

Need Somebody

Full Bloom

Friend

Mountain Top

New Heights

Days Go By

Persimmon

All You’ve Seen

Braver

The band has entered a renaissance and continues to bloom fully. This year alone, the band sold out the biannual 311 cruise in under 24 hours that will set sail in March 2025. The 30th anniversary reissue of their 1994 album Grassroots saw a 40,000% surge in sales, reentering Billboard’s list of best selling albums at #34 with the vinyl charting at #11. The group also toured Japan for the first time in 10 years, along with a massive tour of Europe that included top selling festivals and headline shows in the UK and Europe. This was their first time back in the region in 20 years, and will be returning to Australia for the Good Things festival and Jakarta for Everblast Festival.

Music has always been a unifying force, and through their lyrics and melodies, the band seeks to remind everyone that we are never truly alone. Whether it’s reaching out to a friend, a family member, or even a stranger, the act of communication can bridge gaps and heal wounds. In their eyes, having someone to talk to is one of the most essential forms of support, and it’s the foundation upon which unity is built. It’s in those conversations where understanding, empathy, and connection grow.

