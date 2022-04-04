17 Year Old Singer Songwriter Brooke Fair to Release Album THE THINGS WE WERE

Memphis native, 17-year-old singer/songwriter, Brooke Fair has announced her forthcoming nine-track studio album, "The Things We Were," set to release on May 20th. The album is available for pre-order/pre-add across all digital stores, with the single, "First Love," being available now.

The upcoming album is produced by Matt Tutor (Derek Trucks, Eric Gales, Kenny Wayne Shepherd) and Chris Carter (Kirk Franklin, Chrisette Miller, Marcus Miller, and Jekalyn Carr), and is a follow-up to her 2018 6-track EP titled, "All Queens Wear Crowns," with her track, "Love Songs On Loop," garnering over 100,000 Spotify plays. "Universe," and "I Can't Breathe," produced by Justin Timberlake's guitarist/producer Elliott Ives and Scott Hardin, followed the EP.

"I wrote, "First Love," out of heartache and a love that was half full. Looking back, I guess you could say I was in a rebound relationship, and I knew I couldn't love that person the way they deserved. I just couldn't let go of my first love and expressed my pain through the writing of this song," says Brooke.

Brooke is a self-proclaimed "old soul." Her exquisite storytelling, and depth, of her vocals exhibit a sweet, and raw innocence reminiscent of a past era. Her voice resembles the likes of singer Taylor Swift meets Dodie Clark. She's a bit Americana, with a splash of Indie-Pop.

Throughout her album, she weaves through the storms of her life that are packed with heartache, love and loss. She admittedly shares her bouts with depression and hopes to be a voice for those who battle with mental illness. "Listen, we all struggle to various degrees. If you go to a dark place, go to a doctor, a therapist, get on meds, find a creative outlet - just do what you need to do. It's okay to not be okay sometimes," says Brooke.

With her heart on her sleeve, "First Love," has been made available now, with the album made available for pre-order/ pre-add. She sings, "I end up in tears, every time - cuz you were my first love, first love, and I was yours too. I don't want to write a love song, love song - no, if it ain't about you."

Brooke has multiple songwriting awards, including being the Songwriter of the Year, by

the Memphis Songwriters Association, along with being a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition, and a top finalist in The John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

The album is to be released and distributed globally by Zojak World Wide. For more information, visit: BrookeFair.com.