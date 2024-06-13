Sunnsetter Shares New Single 'Try Again'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunnsetter is the music project of accomplished and prolific multi-instrumentalist, composer, and mixing engineer, Andrew McLeod, who has been releasing their solo music since 2014. Last year, they shared their LP entitled The best that I can be. via Paper Bag Records. Now, Sunnsetter returns with a fresh song "Try Again".



Andrew says the track "Try Again" is about how “There are so many forces in this world that work to make you feel worthless, and make you feel like you can’t achieve what you wish to achieve. The only way to get anywhere is to try again. I have to tell myself this over and over."

“I’ve played in metal bands, sludgey bands, noise rock bands but when it comes to recording I’ve always fallen back on self-producing and writing things that made sense within the context of a singular individual multi-tracking and recording it all myself. Which by the very nature of it makes the idea of creating something that sound like a band playing a song difficult to do. There is a catharsis that comes from playing heavy music that I find myself pining after, since starting to play live as a band. The feeling of letting go and yelling and carrying on in front of people in a room is something that really drives me.”

From last year to now, Sunnsetter has solidified into a fully-fledged band supporting McLeod which includes: Cole Sefton (guitar), Hannah Edgerton (bass/vocals), Trevor Cooke (drums) and Kyle Gottschalk (keyboards), all of whom contributed and played on the new version of the song.

Photo Credit: Jules Mancuso

