John Roberts to Release EP 'Looking'

EMMY® Award-nominated actor, comedian, singer, and songwriterJohn Roberts (the voice of Linda on Bob's Burgers) will release his debut EP Lookingon July 26.

Roberts is certainly no stranger to stirring excitement amongst audiences. Generating 40 million-plus views, he went from classic viral YouTube clips like "The Christmas Tree," "My Son is Gay," and "Jackie & Debra" to appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Watch What Happens Live, Comedy Bang Bang!, Archer, and more in addition to multiple tours alongside Margaret Cho. 2011 saw him join the cast of theEMMY® Award-winning animated smash Bob's Burgers as lovable (and loud) matriarchLinda Belcher. During 2015, he landed his first EMMY® nod in the category of "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance." Throughout everything, music was always in the back of his mind.

The New Jersey native's deep-seated love for the artform can be traced back to his childhood. "At the roller rink, I got really into Rick James, The Sugarhill Gang, Run D.M.C., The Gap Band, and all of the classics," he recalls. "I first heard 'Rapper's Delight', while roller skating.

At the onset of the early nineties, he fell in love with the rave scene. Going from music lover to being in a band was a no-brainer and Roberts found himself the front-man for NYC's Opti-Grab. The group released one album-feed ya like a lion, make ya bounce like a bunny-and toured restlessly. Bringing things full circle, former tourmates Blondietapped him to drop some lyrical fire on "Love Level" from their critically acclaimed 2017 chart-topper Pollinator. Hitting the road on the fan favorite Bob's Burgers Live show satiated his performance hunger to a degree, but a chance meeting led to an introduction with Big Black Delta and the germination of the Looking EP.

The entire collection unlocks another side of Roberts. He confidently steps into a new role as a larger-than-life electro rockstar as brilliant as he is bombastic. It's just the right time for him to unleash this body of work.

"We're in some really hot water these days, but the music isn't too political all the same," he leaves off. "I hope it can be a release and make listeners feel all-inclusive in the end."





