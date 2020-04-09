Dance Gavin Dance Release New Timelapse Video for 'Lyrics Lie'

Dance Gavin Dance has today released 'Lyrics Lie', their third single from their highly-anticipated ninth full-length studio album, Afterburner. The video for 'Lyrics Lie' features a timelapse of their album art mural in their hometown of Sacramento.

Dance Gavin Dance, who already celebrate a massive 868 thousand sales in the US alone from their catalogue and over 650 million streams will release 'Afterburner' on Friday, April 24via Rise Records. The LP was produced by the group's frequent collaborator, Kris Crummett,(Issues, Sleeping With Sirens, Mayday Parade) and Drew Fulk a.k.a. WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, Motionless in White, Bad Wolves). The album is a landmark mission statement that encompasses DGD energy past, present, and future. It is a killer and dynamic demonstration of what the quintet does best, and is equal parts aggressive, melodic, and unrestrained.

Pre-order the new record 'Afterburner' HERE

Dance Gavin Dance had just launched their massive North American headline tour, set to play their biggest venues to date when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. These dates have been rescheduled for August & September 2020. This follows the band's entirely sold out North American headliner in 2019, where they sold over 90k tickets in one year alone. The remaining tickets for the current headline tour can be purchased HERE. For a full list, see below.

On 12th September, Dance Gavin Dance will return home to Sacramento for Swanfest, the one-day festival headlined and curated by the band at Papa Murphy's Park. Labelmates Crown The Empire and Issues, along with Animals As Leaders, Knocked Loose, Movements, Fall Of Troy, I See Stars, Veil Of Maya, Hail The Sun, Covet, Tillie, Royal Coda, Eidola, and Wolf & Bear will join DGD on this year's lineup. The first ever Swanfest took place last year at the City National Grove of Anaheim, CA, which proved to be a phenomenal sell-out success, a rare feat for a festival in its first year. "With last year's Swanfest selling out in Southern California, it only made sense for us to bring this year's show to our hometown in Sacramento. We are thrilled to have the chance to headline our biggest venue in the very city where it all began," says Will Swan. Tickets and VIP packages for Swanfest 2020 are on sale now HERE.

DANCE GAVIN DANCE US HEADLINER

08/04 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

08/05 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

08/07 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

08/08 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

08/09 Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

08/11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

08/13 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

08/14 Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

08/15 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

08/16 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

08/18 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

08/19 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

08/20 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

08/21 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

08/22 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

08/24 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

08/26 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

08/27 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

08/28 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

08/29 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

08/30 Boston, MA - House of Blues

09/01 Toronto, ON - Rebel

09/03 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09/04 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

09/05 Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

09/07 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

09/08 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

09/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

09/12 Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's Park At Cal Expo ('Swanfest')





