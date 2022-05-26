WILDWATER KINGDOM at Dorney Park Opens Saturday Kicking Off Another Season of Fun

Temperatures are on the rise and that means it's time to slide, splash and play at your favorite waterpark. Wildwater Kingdom, at Dorney Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, opens Saturday, May 28, and this year they plan to create thousands of happy lifelong memories.

"Wildwater Kingdom continues to be one of the top-ranked waterparks in the country, and it's why we can confidently say that we offer fun at two great parks for one great price," said Michael Fehnel, Dorney Park's vice president and general manager. "We are committed to providing families with an escape that is both fun and safe and our team is proud to deliver experiences that are unmatched in the region."

Here is what you can expect this year:

-Reservations will not be needed for a visit to Wildwater Kingdom.

-Dining options, including the popular Tidal Wave Café and Papa Luigi's , have an assortment of fresh new items we know guests will enjoy.

-Your favorite attractions like Seaside Splashworks, Snake Pit and Wildwater Cove are clean, safe and ready to deliver the fun.

-Cabana rentals for you, your family, or a group of 12 are available if you plan to relax in luxury while catching some sun and fun.

-The waterpark store, Tradewinds, is stocked with the latest and best merchandise including goggles, towels and toys for you and your little swimmers.

Wildwater Kingdom will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day that Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is scheduled to operate. Dorney Park is also set to extend operating hours, remaining open until 9 p.m. on select days

For unlimited access to the park, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, live shows and events, Season Passes are now available online for just five easy payments of $15 after an initial payment of $24 plus applicable taxes and fees. For more ticket information, visit dorneypark.com.

About Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Since 1884, Dorney Park has been the place families and friends have come to gather for a day of FUN. With more than 60 rides, shows, attractions, an area made just for kids, and a waterpark, Dorney Park has AMAZING fun for everyone. Only at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will you find the most exciting and thrilling things to do in Allentown, PA, with over 60 world-class rides, one of the northeast's largest waterparks, live entertainment, thrills for the little ones at Planet Snoopy, and amusement park favorite foods including a build-your-own funnel cake bar. Family-friendly special events will keep you coming back for new ways to play all season long.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom/Cedar Fair Entertainment