Visit BAILEYS ICE CREAM BAR 8/19 and 8/20 to Taste Limited Edition Flavor

Visit BAILEYS ICE CREAM BAR 8/19 and 8/20

Aug. 18, 2023

Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and Brooklyn-based ice cream shop Malai have teamed up to give New Yorkers a tasty way to cool off this summer with the launch of a limited-edition ice cream flavor, Baileys Cardamom Fudge Swirl, a non-alcoholic treat that deliciously blends the flavors of Baileys Irish dairy cream, rich chocolate and vanilla with Malai’s signature aromatic spices inspired by South Asian flavors.

 

This weekend only, New Yorkers will have the chance to get in on the scoop and enjoy complimentary samples of the Baileys Cardamom Fudge Swirl, a floral cardamom ice cream base with a fudge swirled throughout infused with the flavor of Baileys (non-alocholic), from the first-ever Baileys x Malai Ice Cream Bar, which will be stationed around two of New York City’s hot spots.

 

On Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th visit the Baileys Ice Cream Bar to get a taste of the serve of the summer:

 

-SoHo, NY: On August 19th visit Broadway between Prince and Spring Street from 12-6pm

-Brooklyn, NY: On August 20th visit Wythe between 11th and 12th Street from 12-6pm

 

If you can’t get your hands on a scoop this weekend, don’t worry! The Baileys Cardamom Fudge Swirl will be available for purchase at Malai’s flagship store in Brooklyn through the end of August. And if you want to stay cool this summer with a signature Baileys cocktail, see below for our favorite recipe of the season!

Baileys Iced Coffee

 

Ingredients: 2.5 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream, 6 oz Iced Coffee

Method: Fill cup with ice with iced coffee. Mix in Baileys Original Irish Cream. Stir and Enjoy.

Photo Credit: Provided by Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and Malai



