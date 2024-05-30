3rd Annual SAPERAVI FESTIVAL in the Finger Lakes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Editor's note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld for more coverage of the Saperavi Festival.

Join in a celebration of the Saperavi grape variety. Taste Saperavi wines from the Finger Lakes, the country of Georgia and more. The exciting event, that is open to the public, is on Saturday, June 8 · 11:30am - 6pm at Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery located at 9683 Middle Rd. Hammondsport, NY.

The Saperavi Festival celebrates wines made from the Saperavi and Rkatsiteli grape varieties in the Finger Lakes region, the country of Georgia and around the world. The festival provides opportunities for wine tasting, educational seminars and an authentic Georgian Supra experience created by the team from Chama Mama restaurant in NYC.

This year, the Saperavi Festival will be split into 3 separately ticketed events:

Saperavi Festival Grand Wine Tasting from 11:30am to 3:00pm - This walkaround wine tasting will feature Saperavi and Rkatsiteli wines from the Finger Lakes, the country of Georgia and around the world. During the Grand Tasting, free "Get to Know Georgia" seminars will be offered.

Saperavi Festival Grand Wine Tasting plus Cheese and Wine Pairing Seminar at 12:00pm or 2:00pm - This combined ticket provides entry to the Grand Wine Tasting plus one of the Cheese and Wine Pairing seminars. The seminar will be led by Adam Centamore , author of Tasting Wine & Cheese. Adam will present pairings with Saperavi and Rkatsiteli wines from the Finger Lakes and from the country of Georgia. Select either the 12:00pm or 2:00pm Cheese and Wine Pairing Seminar.

Georgian Supra wine dinner featuring the cuisine of Chama Mama restaurant 4:00pm - 6:00pm - Get ready to feast Georgian-style with authentic and delicious food created by the team from Chama Mama. Enjoy layers upon layers of dishes accompanied by Saperavi and Rkatsiteli wines and lots of Georgian toasts. Gaumarjos! (PLEASE NOTE - This ticket does NOT include entry to the Grand Wine Tasting.)

Saperica's mission is to promote Saperavi and other Georgian grape varieties, Georgian food and culture in the Finger Lakes, NY and around the U.S., by organizing and facilitating educational seminars and exchange programs between the regions, for wine and culinary professionals and enthusiasts. A portion of the ticket proceeds will help to fund Saperica programs.

For more information, and to get tickets, please visit this Eventbrite link at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-saperavi-festival-in-the-finger-lakes-tickets-860859793817 .

Photo Credit: Saperica, Inc.



