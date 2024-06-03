Discover WASHINGTON STATE WINES for Diversity, Accessibility and Quality

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Washington State Wines deliver exceptional quality across grapes that consistently surpass expectations at a range of price points for every palate and occasion. The diverse portfolio showcases over 80 varieties, inviting wine enthusiasts to embark on a captivating journey and learning experience. From unique sparkling wines to Syrah to premium Cabernet Sauvignon, each bottle tells a story of WA Wine’s past, present, and boundless future, serving as a reminder of WA’s exceptional diversity and unwavering quality.

Washington State has 1,050 plus Wineries; 60,000 plus Acreage ; 400 plus Grape Growers; and 80 plus Varieties of grapes. There are 17 million cases of wine produced annually from the state’s 20 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs).

Washington Wine embodies the spirit of the Wild West, a spirit that dares to innovate, captivate, and exceed expectations at every level. Their wines are sure to send our readers on a journey of discovery through its diverse landscapes and flavors. Each bottle tells a rich and unique story of the state itself. Look for them when purchasing wines for your next event, for perfect meal pairings, and when dining out. Here are just four of the many accessible wines that you can discover.

The M.V. Tirriddis Brut Rosé R.4 (SRP $29) Hailing from the Columbia Valley AVA, this bubbly beauty is bursting with flavor, featuring lively bubbles and hints of ripe berries and citrus. Whether you're hosting a backyard shindig or celebrating with friends and family, this Brut Rosé is your go-to for adding some sparkle to the occasion.

Columbia Crest 2022 Grand Estates Chardonnay (SRP $12) This crowd pleasing wine is like a tropical vacation in a bottle, with a perfect blend of fruity goodness and a touch of vanilla oak. Whether you're pairing it with dinner or just kicking back, this Chardonnay is guaranteed to make your taste buds dance. It is a wine that is accessible, yet elegant.

2019 Canoe Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $36) From Chateau Ste. Michelle, this wine is bold, smooth, and packed with flavor. It is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. With its velvety tannins and rich notes of black cherry and spice, it's the perfect wine for any occasion, from a Mother’s Day picnic to an evening on the porch.

Run Wild Juicy Red Blend 2021 (SRP $12) 14 Hands Winery produces this juicy and fruit-forward blend that showcases a vibrant blend of red grape varieties. It features the flavors of blueberry, black currant, and blackberry. Soft tannins, lively acidity, and a lingering finish allow for endless food pairing options. The combination of selective fruit sourcing and customized stainless-steel fermenters delivers our balanced, fruit-forward style. Pair it with pasta with red sauce, your favorite burger, and pizza margherita.

Washington’s wine research program is one of a few in the world funded by all wine grape growers and wineries in the state, guided and driven by industry, and with results accessible to all vintners and wine grape growers. Being industry-guided, industry-driven, and accessible to all, Washington’s wine research combines the power of resources, knowledge, research, and community in order to make a better Washington. WA is home to the world-class Research and Wine Science Center at Washington State University where they strive to provide data-driven tools to help Washington grow the best grapes and make the best wine.

Washington wine is built on many things, but the beating heart of this region is its vibrant and inclusive community that embodies the spirit of collaboration, passion, and shared appreciation for the craft. Each piece of the WA wine industry thrives as one in a collaborative effort to craft excellent wines reflective of unique terroir and commitment of the movers and shakers of the state. Behind every single bottle of WA wine is not one person, but a community. WA wine abides by the saying: a rising tide floats all boats. That’s because from grapes to glass, Washington wine is a deeply human pursuit. There is no shortage of personality, character, and expression in WA wine.

The Washington State Wine Commission is a State Agency established in 1987. On behalf of the State of Washington and its wineries and growers. For more information, please visit Washington Winegrowers Association.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 14 Hands Winery

