When warm weather hits, there is no duo more iconic than a flaming hot grill and an ice-cold beer. So, what if the grill that reaches the perfect heat, had a matching sidekick that kept your beer at the perfect temp? Now it does!

Introducing the Miller Lite Big Green Kegg - an insulated version of the cult-favorite big green grill designed to keep your BBQ beer at the perfect temp. Developed with the iconic Big Green Egg shell grillers know and love, the Big Green Kegg holds a 1/4 barrel keg of Miller Lite and features a built-in Miller Lite tap handle and pump designed to help grillers keep one hand on the cooking tongs and the other on the perfect pour.

Just add a little ice and with the help of the Egg’s ceramic chamber, the Big Green Kegg maintains the perfect chill. Once the keg is empty, simply drain any melted ice from the handy draft door, refill, and replace to keep Miller Lite flowing all summer long.

Fans can purchase a Miller Lite Big Green Kegg for $350 at www.shopmillerlite.com/BigGreenKegg starting on May 28.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miller Lite



