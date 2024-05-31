HERITAGE GRAND BAKERY, RESTAURANT AND PIZZA BAR Opens in Midtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heritage Grand Restaurant and Pizza Bar is the elegant Restaurant, and Pizza Bar by maverick restaurateur Lou Ramirez of Maison Kayser and Fig & Olive. Located in the vibrant heart of Midtown, just across from the historic New York Public Library and Bryant Park, this bakery-restaurant offers meticulously prepared Mediterranean-inspired dishes, pizzas, and pastries using the finest ingredients, environmentally-friendly harvesting practices, and health-conscious baking and cooking techniques.

What sets Heritage Grand Bakery, Restaurant and Pizza Bar apart is the use of Ancient Grains and Artisanal Milling Techniques, techniques that predate the introduction of intensive, scientific plant breeding in the mid-1900s. These Ancient Grains, which are milled in-house, offer a signature aroma and boast several health benefits, such as high nutritional value, ease of digestibility, and low allergenic potential.

Highlights of Heritage Grand Bakery's freshly baked viennoiseries and pastries include Pistachio Cruffin, muffin-shaped croissant dough filled with pistachio pastry cream; Plie au Chocolat, buttery, flaky croissant dough folded and filled with vanilla pastry cream and dark chocolate chips; and Apricot Danish, croissant dough filled with a mixture of pastry cream and apricots.

Heritage Grand Restaurant & Pizza Bar is the adjacent 3,000-square-foot dining room. The restaurant offers cross-utilization of ancient grains and population wheat in their Mediterranean-inspired wood-fired entrées and pizzas, by Executive Chef Steve Pereyda (formerly of Michelin-starred Aureole Restaurant, Rouge Tomate).

Heritage Grand Restaurant and Pizza Bar’s signature dishes feature Branzino topped with a generous portion of pistachio chermoula, served with a side of haricot vert and charred lemon; Ancient Grains Spaghetti—a vegetarian option—population wheat pasta with roasted mushroom and garlic, sprinkled with rich Parmigiano; Moroccan Spiced Lamb Flatbread, spiced ground lamb, pickled shallots, and a drizzle of citrus labneh on a thin, cracker-like Ancient Grain 100% population wheat flatbread dough; and Thin Crust Diavola Pizza, spicy soppressata, fior di latte, tomato, and drizzled with chili oil.

The restaurant offers a sophisticated beverage menu featuring a well-curated global wine list comprised of red, white, rosé, and sparkling options, along with draft and bottled beers and creative craft cocktails.

Heritage Grand Bakery, Restaurant and Pizza Bar is located at 8 West 40th Street, New York, NY. For more information, visit their website HERE.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Heritage Grand Bakery, Restaurant and Pizza Bar

