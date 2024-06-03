Janie's Life-Changing Baked Goods and Zola Bakes Present Pride Crust Cookie

1
In Praise of Lightness-Prosecco and the Italian Art of Drinking
'Prosecco' is one of the most well-known Italian words in the entire world. A word that immediately brings a smile, a hearty laugh or the imagination of a moment to share. From the Gilera grapes, which elect their territory between Veneto and Friuli, to a story that involves the entire world.
Georgian Rosé Wines-Outstanding Selections
The country of Georgia is known for its traditional winemaking practices and over 525 grape varieties. Often referred to as the “birthplace of wine” Georgia is known for its amber qvevri wines and Saperavi red bottlings, but their unexpected rosés that are perfect for consumers to discover ahead of summer.
3rd Annual SAPERAVI FESTIVAL in the Finger Lakes
Join in a celebration of the Saperavi grape variety. Taste Saperavi wines from the Finger Lakes, the country of Georgia and more. The exciting event, that is open to the public, is on Saturday, June 8 · 11:30am - 6pm at Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery located at 9683 Middle Rd. Hammondsport, NY.
