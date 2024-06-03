Janie's Life-Changing Baked Goods and Zola Bakes Present Pride Crust Cookie

Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods, the home of the life-changing Pie Crust Cookie, and Zola Bakes, renowned for its modern twist on the Rainbow Cookie, are joining forces for a limited-edition collaboration in celebration of Pride Month with the Pride Crust Cookie.
 
This vibrant and delicious mashup features the best of both worlds: Janie's signature flaky pie crust, a soft almond filling infused with a Zola Bakes raspberry rainbow cookie crumble, and buttery streusel, all topped with a decadent layer of dark chocolate, sprinkles, and even more rainbow cookie. A treat for the eyes and tastebuds and in proximity to the Pride parade in the west village. For a taste of Pride with purpose, a percentage of  all Pride Crust Cookie proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project, a leading organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

"Pride is a time to celebrate love and acceptance in all its forms. We couldn't think of a better way to do that than by baking up a little joy and sharing it with our community," said Janie Deegan, owner of Janie's Life-Changing Baked Goods.

"This collaboration is a true testament to the power of coming together for a good cause. We're so excited to combine our unique flavors to create a cookie that not only tastes amazing but also supports LGBTQ+ youth," said Samantha Zola, founder of Zola Bakes.

Here are the sweet details. The cookie is available through June 30th at a price of $3.25.  The cookies are available in all three NYC Janie's Life-Changing Baked Goods locations and online at janiebakes.com for nationwide shipping. 
 
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Janie's Life-Changing Baked Goods and Zola Bakes


