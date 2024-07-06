VALDO PROSECCO-Pop the Cork for Summertime Experiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Valdo Prosecco provides a delightful journey when every moment is like a celebration. With its sparkling charm and lively taste, Valdo Prosecco is sure to enhance every experience of the day. Whether it's a relaxed brunch, a lazy afternoon in the garden, a breathtaking sunset or a sumptuous dinner, discover how Valdo Prosecco’s versatility is ideal to make every moment extraordinary. Our readers will like Valdo Prosecco wines are elegant at an accessible price point.

-In the magic of the late morning, enjoy Valdo Prosecco with your weekend brunches. Imagine a relaxed brunch with friends or loved ones, with a table full of fresh fruit, pastries and light cheeses. A chilled glass of Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco DOC (SRP $14.99) pairs perfectly with these flavors, adding a refreshing and sparkling touch to your morning and summer time brunch. With its pale yellow shade, delicate bubbles and crisp, fruity flavor profile, this wine shines with its adaptability and revitalizing freshness.

-As the sun is setting, sip Valdo Prosecco on the waterfront. As the sun begins to fade, painting the sky with a warm palette of oranges and pinks, find a spot by the water. Raise a glass of Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé to the breathtaking spectacle of the sunset. This wine, with its blend of Glera and Pinot Noir has an enchanting pink color and persistent effervescence. Its lovely floral aromas are followed by notes of apple, pear and delicate red berries. Enjoy Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé with seafood dishes or savory appetizers and let the magic of the sunset unfold.

-On a glamorous evening, have Valdo Prosecco with you dinner fare. When evening comes, elevate your dinner with Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco DOC or Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé. Both of these wines are perfect when dining in an elegant restaurant or hosting an intimate dinner party. The refreshing bubbles and acidity of Valdo Marco Oro Brut Prosecco DOC make it an excellent accompaniment to your summer seafood dishes such as shrimp cocktail, grilled fish or seafood risotto. On the other hand, if you are in the mood for a sparkling finish to your dinner, Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé is the wine for you! Enjoy it with fruit-based desserts such as mixed berry tarts, strawberry shortcake or fruit sorbets.

Raise a glass and cheers to enjoying all of life's sparkling moments!

Valdo Marca Oro Prosecco DOC Rosé has a SRP of $15.99.

Valdo Marca Oro Brut Prosecco DOC has a SRP of $14.99.

To learn more about Valdo Prosecco please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valdo Prosecco

