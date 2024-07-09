UNION SQUARE NIGHT MARKET by URBANSPACE-The Summer Keeps Getting Better in NYC 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Here's some exciting summer news for our readers! Urbanspace is at it again with another inviting pop-up market. They’re thrilled to join the Union Square Partnership’s annual Summer in the Square (SITS) series with the first-ever Union Square Night Market by Urbanspace.

The Market will run on Thursdays from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM on July 11, July 18, July 25, and August 1. Don't miss the chance to experience the festive atmosphere and culinary creations to delight all visitors.

Get to know some of the delicious bites that will be offerred at Union Square Night Market by Urbanspace. They include Home Frite: a Bed Stuy-based Belgian-style fries shop; TNT Pineapple Bowls: rice bowls served in grilled pineapple halves; Treat Yourself Jerk: award-winning jerk chicken; La Palapa: Chef Barbara Sible’s authentic Mexican tamales and burritos; Parish Po’ Boys: quality po-boys, mac & cheese and fried oysters; Mama’s Cupboard: banh mi sandwiches, skewers, and salads; Chocolate on Tap: fresh strawberries topped with a variety of rich, flowing chocolates; and so much more!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Caracas Grill



