Two Delightful Wines for Holiday Cheer

Get ready to pour some delightful wines by top vineyards. From California’s iconic Napa Valley to the legendary terroirs of Bordeaux we have information on two distinctive bottles that bring a story, tradition and, of course, a taste worth savoring this holiday season.

Keep it Classic! With these wines, you’re guaranteed to present a crowd-pleasing bottle that pairs perfectly with just about any dish on the table.

Grgich Hills Estate Chardonnay 2021 (SRP $48) Every dinner table could use a crisp Chardonnay that brings fresh peach, Asian pear, citrus, and honeycomb to the mix. Grgich Hills Estate Chardonnay 2021 from Napa Valley has a rich, balanced texture with refreshing acidity, giving it a nice mineral finish. It’s an excellent match for earthy sides like green bean casserole, herb stuffing or roasted vegetables. Grgich Hills Estate has been dedicated to crafting world-class wines since 1977, and all grapes are estate-grown with a commitment to minimal-intervention winegrowing practices and 100% certified regenerative organic vineyards.

Mouton Cadet X Pierre 2023 (SRP $18.99) This accessible Bordeaux wine, Mouton Cadet Rouge x Pierre is here to bring the fun with its bright fruit flavors, light tannins, and easygoing vibe that is perfect for any gathering. It opens up with hints of sage and wild strawberries, a burst of red fruits, and a balanced finish. Great alongside rich bites such as maple-roasted sweet potatoes or a charcuterie platter with your favorite meats and cheeses. Give the wine a slight chill, pour a glass, and let it welcome your guests all on its own. It is produced by the family firm Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Mouton Cadet has remained true to its origins since its creation in 1930, and has become the global benchmark for Bordeaux Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée wines.

For more information on Mouton Cadet, please visit HERE.

For more information on Grgich Hills Estate, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grgich Hills Estate

