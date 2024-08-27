News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Aug. 27, 2024
Top Products Welcome Fall Image
As we approach the changing of seasons, these fall-forward products should be on our readrers' radar to embrace the upcoming season. 

Whether it’s warming up with a cup of tea, giving the home a cozy refresh, or cooking a festive recipe, you'll like these items from brands such Partners Coffee, W & P, Gardenuity, Farmsteady and more. 

Gardenuity - available on Amazon 

  • Salad Garden with Leafy Greens ($78): Gardenuity’s culinary-inspired gardens come with seasonal produce so growers can harvest homegrown herbs and vegetables year-round, perfect for cooking nourishing salads, soups, roasts, and more

  • Tea Garden ($78): Brew a cozy herbal tea using homegrown herbs from the Tea Garden which offers seasonal selections to fit the fall season  

Wild One  - Available on  Amazon 

  • Dress for fall fashion on every dog walk with Wild One’s Walk Kit ($98-108), available in fall-forward colorways including Blaze, Black, Cocoa, Spruce, and Moss. The travel-friendly Everyday Carrier ($175) and Travel Carrier ($125) are available in chic neutral (Tan, Cocoa, and Black) for those on the go this fall. 

  • 15% Off $75+, 20% Off $100+, 25% Off $125+ (Aug 28-Sept 3) 

Partners Coffee – Available on  Amazon 

  • Premium Teas ($9.95): Partners’ Apple Cider Tea (a caffeine-free alternative with notes of cinnamon, orange, and apple) and Lemon Ginger Tea (a calming blend of green tea, immune-boosting ginger, and citrus) offer a taste of autumn in every sip

  • Hermanos Luna ($23): In lieu of pumpkin spice, this comforting Single Origin coffee features a flavor profile of milk chocolate, caramel, baking spice, dark honey, citrus, and apple

  • 20% off sitewide from 8/27-9/3 (with code LD24) 

W&P – Available on  Amazon

  • Insulated Bottle ($35) & Wine Glass ($30): Keep your Pumpkin Spice Latte and Mulled Wine hot all day or night long with these chic, travel-friendly vessels, which keep beverages hot for 12 hours (and cold for 24 hours)

  • The Baking Stretch Lids ($24) – microwave, oven, & dishwasher safe, these lids are available in three sizes to fit over nearly every vessel, perfect for baking cozy fall recipes 

  • 20% off $100+ and 25% off $150+ sitewide from 8/28-9/3

FarmSteady 

  • Apple Cider Doughnut Baking Mix ($25): Make a dozen of your favorite farmer’s market treat at home with this baking mix, which includes essential pantry ingredients and step-by-step photo instructions for flawless execution.

  • Soft Pretzel & Beer Cheese Kit ($35): Bring the perfect gameday snack to your own kitchen with this DIY kit that includes all of the materials for making your own warm and soft pretzels with a homemade beer cheese dipping sauce. 

Courant – Available on Amazon 

  • MAG:3 ($150-$200): This wireless charging tray (available in eight colorways) brings the cozy aesthetic to any home, powering up a phone, Airpods, & Apple Watch all at once while doubling as a chic catch-all landing spot for everyday essentials.

  • MAG:2 ($100-$150): For those leaning into soup season, the wireless vertical charging dock with dual ports allows the user’s phone to snap magnetically into place and charge, perfect for following a new recipe. 

  • Spend $150, get 20% off; Spend $200, get 25% off from 8/28-9/3

 

Foria - Available on Amazon

  • Everyday Body Wash ($36) + Everyday Body Oil  ($42): Keep the skin hydrating during the changing seasons with Foria’s soothing, rejuvenating Body Wash and Body Oil  The nourishing botanical-based blend of rosehip, jojoba oils, calendula, and more will keep the skin healthy and glowing when added to her fall everything shower + skincare routine.  

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gardenuity



