'Tis the Season for Holiday Destinations in NYC

As New York City transforms into a winter wonderland this holiday season, here are five amazing spots that feature inviting themes and attractive decor. 'Tis the season for celebrating so plan your outings and enjoy fun, food, and drink.

Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays at Greg’s Trees

Discover a spectacular array of Christmas trees and holiday décor from Greg Walsh at Greg's Trees, during a festive season filled with joy and cheer. Greg’s Trees can be found at McCarren Park (Manhattan Ave and Driggs), Domino Park (15 River Street), Murray Playground (45th Road and 21st Street) in Long Island City, American Playground (81 Franklin Street), JJ Byrne Playground (5th ave between 3rd and 4th street), Greenwood Park Beer Garden (555 7th Ave.) and at the Tin Building (96 South St) in the South Street Seaport, which will each be transformed into vibrant winter wonderlands with a myriad of decorations and hand-painted holiday character cutouts perfect for instagrammable moments. Bring loved ones to enjoy wreath-making and holiday crafts since Greg’s Trees is known for delivering holiday spirit to New Yorkers for over 35 years, and you might even catch a glimpse of Greg himself decked out as Santa. For more information visit, https://gregstrees.com/.

Haven Ski Chalet

Haven Rooftop above The Sanctuary Hotel (132 W. 47th Street) in the heart of Times Square is getting ready for diners to celebrate this Christmas season at Haven Ski Chalet. Launching November 30th, visitors will be surrounded by holiday decor including cranberry bundles and holly arching its way above each table, with shimmering Christmas lights overhead, evergreen garlands, and flannel pillows and blankets. From 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM, enjoy a delicious brunch menu paired with bottomless mimosas and bellinis (with the purchase of an entrée, 1-hour limit). Haven Ski Chalet offers the perfect setting for a cozy and unforgettable holiday brunch. To reserve your spot and make this holiday season one to remember, visit www.havenrooftop.com.

Jingle Bell Book & Candle in the West Village

Jingle Bell Book & Candle (141 W 10th St) is open now through December 30th, featuring festive decor and holiday cocktails including the Canela Navidad made with cinnamon-infused Cazadores tequila, lemon and grapefruit, the Coal for Christmas with mint and charcoal-infused Grey Goose vodka, lemon, coconut, and charcoal, the Scrooged with rosemary infused Angel’s Envy Bourbon, Bacardi black barrel rum, Christmas spice and angostura, as well as special shots such as the Candy Cane shot with Rumple Minze, peppermint schnapps, and Coco Lopez and the Bye Buddy with Rumple Minze, creme de cacao, creme de menthe, and Coco Lopez, along with Jell-O shots. More information can be found by visiting, https://www.bbandcnyc.com/.

Foxtail’s Holiday Hideaway

Foxtail's (231 Hudson St) Holiday Hideaway at Arlo SoHo offers a cozy, yet festive ambiance. The speakeasy has been transformed into a winter wonderland infused with mid-century glamour. Guests can escape the cold with warm seasonal cocktails like Spiked Mexican Hot Cocoa or a Yuletide Toddy in addition to creative holiday concoctions like the Christmas Fruitcake or Tree Topper. Rich flavors of cinnamon, clove and nutmeg enhance the experience, creating a setting where craft cocktail making meets the magic of the holidays. Foxtail's Holiday Hideaway is ideal for intimate gatherings or spirited celebrations with friends, offering a taste of fanciful whimsy.

Lindens Winter Village: Cabin Dining & Lounge Experience

Experience the magic of the winter season at Lindens Winter Village (2 Renwick Street) housed at Arlo SoHo where three cozy yurts offer unique dining and lounge experiences. Nestled within these inviting cabins, guests can indulge in an exquisite three-course meal complemented by delightful seasonal cocktails, perfect for enjoying with friends and family. One yurt features a large round table that seats up to eight, another serves as a lounge for up to ten guests, and the third offers two intimate two-tops. Each yurt is individually heated for maximum comfort. The dining experience is priced at $95 per person, with optional add-ons including a wine pairing for $65 or a cocktail pairing for $70. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Photo Credit: Haven Ski Chalet by Will Cadena

