Tis the Season for CIRCLE LINE’S 'HOLIDAY HARBOR LIGHTS CRUISE'

Circle Line, home of NYC's most iconic sightseeing boat tours, is excited to kick off the holiday season with the return of its annual Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise. This beloved cruise will undergo a festive transformation, inviting guests to experience the magic of the season beginning Friday, November 29, and continuing through January 5.

As the ship sparkles with twinkling lights, festive garlands, Christmas trees, and ornaments, guests are invited to enjoy a cozy two-hour New York City cruise with indoor and outdoor decks, perfect for a holiday adventure. This half-island tour offers close-up views of the iconic Statue of Liberty and passes renowned landmarks, including the towering Freedom Tower and historic Ellis Island. Guests will glide beneath the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, taking in the illuminated Manhattan skyline—from the glowing Chrysler Building to the shimmering lights of Times Square—all for a breathtaking view of New York City at night.

This year, guests can get creative at the “Create-Your-Own Santa Hat” station and customize their very own Santa Hats to wear onboard. To celebrate the return of this festive cruise series, Circle Line will offer two FREE ornament giveaways for all Holiday Harbor Lights ticketholders on opening day (November 29th) and Christmas Eve, while supplies last, allowing guests to bring a piece of New York City’s holiday magic home with them.

“It's time to welcome guests back onboard for a truly magical holiday experience unlike any other. The Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise is a special holiday tradition here at Circle Line where the boat is adorned in twinkling lights and festive décor,” said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. “I can’t express how heartwarming it is to see the faces of our guests when they see it for the first time. New York City during the holiday season is extraordinary, and the Circle Line team is thrilled to contribute to it by offering locals and tourists a unique opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit from the Hudson River, where the city looks even more enchanting.”

Departing from Pier 83, guests can indulge in a curated menu of seasonal cocktails inspired by the Christmas Spectacular. Highlights include the Rockette-tini, a salted caramel martini with seasonal flair, and the Kick Line, a festive twist on classic rum punch. Additional holiday favorites like Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Irish Coffee, and Hot Toddies round out the menu.

For more details on the Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise departing daily at 7PM and to buy tickets, click here. For more information on Circle Line or to book a boat tour, please visit www.circleline.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line

