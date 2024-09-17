The Murder Mystery Company's New Immersive Theater at CARMINE'S Times Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Immersion Theater, the leader in immersive theater experiences, is thrilled to announce the opening of The Murder Mystery Company's newest immersive theater experience, Speakeasy Die Softly on Sept. 20th at the iconic Carmine’s NYC Times Square Sinatra Room. Tickets are available for purchase here.

This exciting venture follows the company's recent feature on Shark Tank, which led to a strategic partnership with Blumhouse, a leader in innovative and captivating storytelling. In an era where digital connections dominate, immersive theater has rapidly become a top entertainment choice nationwide, with productions significantly increasing since 2020. American Immersion Theater (AIT) is poised to capitalize on this growing trend, boasting over 20 locations across the U.S. and a talented roster of more than 2,000 performers known as "Immersioneers"—the largest ensemble of any immersive theater company.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in an evening of suspense and intrigue at Lou Zar’s. The night kicks off with drinks, dames, and illegal games, all while evading the watchful eyes of the feds. Attendees will play a crucial role in transforming the speakeasy into a family establishment, concealing its illicit past before the detective arrives. However, the plot thickens as a murder is discovered, entangling everyone in a crime that even the most seasoned bootlegger would dread. With a host of shady characters in attendance, the murderer could be anyone—even you! Guests will sharpen their sleuthing skills to interrogate suspects, gather evidence, and uncover the killer by night's end.

The event runs for two hours with a 30-minute cocktail reception and a three-course family style meal featuring the favorite dishes from Carmine’s iconic Italian-American cuisine. Shows will run on Sundays, Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, with tickets priced at $129. The show is rated PG-10 without gore or cursing, but there are innuendos and many mentions of gambling and alcohol.

For details and to purchase tickets, visit their website. For more information on American Immersion Theater, please go here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmine's

