TWIN STAR ORCHARDS and CLOCK TOWER GRILL-A Hudson Valley Getaway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld as we will be visiting the Hudson Valley and letting our readers know more about the area's go-to destinations!

For summer day trips and long weekends, the verdant Hudson Valley is New Yorkers’ favorite getaway destination for hiking, biking, getting back to nature, visiting local cideries and more – all this just one to two hours away from the city. We want to share two great options for our readers, Twin Star Orchards and Clock Tower Grill.

Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, NY is known for their award-winning Brooklyn Cider House natural hard ciders. The venue is a scenic, sprawling family and dog friendly 210-acre property. Twin Star Orchards is just 90 minutes from NYC. Guests can stroll the property and enjoy a range of award-winning natural hard ciders from Brooklyn Cider House along with wood-fired pizza, burgers and Texas-style BBQ by the scenic pond, free live music on weekends, and apple picking in late summer and fall! There are plenty of delicious ciders to choose from, including Raw, Half Sour, Bone Dry and Kinda Dry, as well as limited releases like Three of Life, a complex pet-nat cider; Dance Dance Dance, apple cider co-fermented with strawberries grown at the orchard; and Wild Rosé Cider. New Paltz offers activities for those who love nature as well as history with hiking at Minnewaska State Park, cycling, horseback riding or exploring Huguenot Street, a National Historic Landmark District with well-preserved stone houses from the 17th century. Apple picking starts Labor Day weekend. The orchards, tasting room and food pavilion are open on Fridays 12-8pm and Saturday-Sunday from 11am-8pm; 155 N Ohioville Rd, New Paltz. For more information, visit HERE and follow them on social media @twinstarorchards.

Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, NY is only 90 minutes from NYC and it's the place to dine in style. This can’t-miss Hudson Valley dining destination that celebrates the best of local ingredients. Just over the Westchester County line, this beloved spot offers a true farm-to-table dining experience, as all of the ingredients for the restaurant are sourced from over 35 local farms within a 70-mile radius, including lamb and pork that owners husband and wife Chef Rich and Cassie Parente raise by themselves on their nearby farm. Indulge in the Eat Like a Chef tasting experience, where Chef Rich serves a family-style feast of delicious New American dishes that are on and off menu. Outdoors enthusiasts can explore nearby Fahnestock State park and the Harlem Valley section of the Appalachian Trail nearby, others can golf at Westchester County’s top golfing destinations, like the GlenArbor Golf Club and Bedford Golf & Tennis Club, peruse local antique shops, grab dinner at Clock Tower Grill, and afterwards head over for live music at Daryl’s House owned by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates. Clock Tower Grill is located at 512 Clock Tower Commons Dr, Brewster, NY; open Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9pm and Friday-Saturday from 4-10pm. For more information, visit HERE and follow on social media @clocktowergrill.

Photo Credit: Top Orchard Photo-Courtesy of Twin Star Orchards

Photo Credit: Clock Tower Grill Menu Items by Michael Tulipan

Comments