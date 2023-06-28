TRAPICHE Wines for Delightful Sipping and Pairing

TRAPICHE Wines

By: Jun. 28, 2023

TRAPICHE Wines for Delightful Sipping and Pairing

We were recently invited to a special wine dinner in an elegant East Village townhouse with Sergio Case, Head winemaker at Trapiche.  It was a wonderful experience that included delicious food, delightful wines and an insightful discussion about the renowned Argentinian winery.

2023 is an exciting year at Trapiche as they celebrate an incredible 140 years of winemaking. Trapiche is the largest winery in Argentina and also one of the oldest. Thier long and storied history has led to countless instances of recognition from international press, culminating with being named 2019 New World Winery of The Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.  The quality and popularity of Trapiche wines is evident as they are exported to 110 countries globally and have the #1 Chardonnay being sold at Total Wines in the United States.

Winemaker, Sergio Case comes from a family steeped in experience and he is the fourth generation of his family to devote himself to making wine, joining his father in the vineyards at 13 years of age. Sergio joined Trapiche’s winemaking team 20 years ago and now leads that team. Prior to joining Trapiche, Sergio honed his skills in regions such as Pomerol, Champagne, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Tuscany and Napa Valley.

Sergio commented about his work at Trapiche. “We put a lot of passion into making our wines.”  He also spoke about how customer opinions are very important to the winemaking team’s approach. 

The three-course dinner that guests experienced at the wine dinner was beautifully prepared and presented by the talented Private Chef Antonio Ortuño with ideal wine pairings by Trapiche for each course.  The dinner commenced with Roasted cherry tomato salad with Barraza cheese, fresh basil and thyme paired with Tesoro Chardonnnay, Medalla Chardonnary and Oak Cast Chardonnay.  The main course, Sous-vide steak with homemade chimichurri sauce was accompanied by Tesoro Malbec, Medalla Malbec and Oak Cask Malbec.  A dessert of Alfajores topped off the meal.  Additional wines that were available to guests included Tesoro Cabernet Sauvignon, Medalla Cabernet Sauvignon, and Oak Cast Cabernet Sauvignon.

We know that our readers will enjoy sipping and pairing Trapiche wines. For more information on their portfolio of wines and to learn where to purchase, please visit https://www.trapichewines-usa.com/.

Photo Credit: Colin Radcliffe



