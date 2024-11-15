THANKSGIVING All Around NYC – Make Your Reservation for a Delicious Dinner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thanksgiving is right around the corner and now is the time to discover meal options and make your reservations. Top chefs are preparing traditional dinners with all the trimmings and meals with a special twist. We have a list of restaurants all around the city that are sure to please whether you’re going solo, having an intimate meal, or gathering a big group. We've even included some take-out options. For more information, visit websites and plan to enjoy a memorable, delicious Thanksgiving day meal!



Heritage Grand Bakery, Restaurant and Pizza Bar offers a perfect escape. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps away from Bryant Park and the iconic New York Public Library, this environmentally conscious restaurant and bakery serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes and pizzas. The restaurant's commitment to regenerative farming practices and its use of in-house milling practices ensure that their dishes offer exceptional nutritional value, ease of digestibility, and low allergenic potential. For Thanksgiving, Heritage will offer a Turkey Entrée special featuring turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, haricots vert, and cranberry sauce. Additionally, weekend brunch will be extended from Friday to Sunday. Adjacent to the restaurant, Heritage Grand Bakery offers pre-order pies for the holiday. Visit: https://www.heritagegrandbakery.com/restaurant/.

For a non-traditional Thanksgiving dining option, look no further than ISHQ, a newly opened casual fine-dining Indian restaurant in the East Village. Executive Chef-Owner Vamshi Adi has created a Thanksgiving special that will showcase the rich tapestry of regional Indian cuisine while incorporating traditional American holiday flavors. For $79, diners may enjoy a dish for two of Hyderabadi Roasted TurkeyMandi Biryani. Hyderabadi is a style of biriyani originating from Hyderabad, India, that's characterized by its use of spices, herbs, and distinct cooking method in which partially cooked rice is layered over the marinated raw meat. Sides of Tomato Chutney, Jalapeno Salan, Roast Malai Gravy, Chili-Onion Salad, Cucumber Raita and Rumali Roti will accompany the biryani, followed by a dessert of Double Ka Meetha, or Indian bread pudding. Diners may also opt for ISHQ’s a la carte menu. ISHQ will be open 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Visit: https://www.ishq.nyc/.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with an unforgettable experience at HYUN, a Michelin-recognized Japanese wagyu beef Korean BBQ located on the fringes of Koreatown HYUN has refined its offerings to a single, exquisite tasting menu, the HYUN-makase, priced at $159 per person. This immersive experience provides guests with a dedicated server to guide them through each course, making it a personalized dining journey. The HYUN-makase begins with twelve hand-selected, daily cuts of beef, expertly butchered by the chef. Expect premium options like ribeye, striploin, culotte body, and short rib, followed by a marinated Wagyu course, portioned according to party size. Diners can then enjoy an encore course featuring three of their favorite cuts, complemented by house-made sides and optional à la carte accompaniments. Round out the meal with a curated selection of international wines, signature cocktails, Japanese sake, and Korean soju, ensuring a perfect pairing for each course. Hours of Operation for Thanksgiving weekend: Thursday – Sunday 4:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Visit: https://www.hyunnyc.com/.

Enjoy Thanksgiving in the intimate dining room of Bodai, New York City’s first Chinese vegetarian tasting menu concept, by Master Chef Guo Wenjun. Bodai offers a unique dining experience that harmonizes health and tranquility within his first restaurant in NYC, Chef Guo. At the heart of Bodai is a meticulously crafted nine-course tasting menu inspired by the rich heritage of Qing Palace Cuisine. This culinary journey is a labor of love, and the result of two years of dedicated research into ancient recipes. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with an elaborate place setting designed specifically for the tasting. The menu progression features a creative blend of global ingredients presented in visually stunning and complex ways. To begin, guests can choose from four complimentary varieties of tea or opt for a carefully selected wine pairing designed to enhance each course. With a maximum of 10 guests per seating, the dining room has a semi-private feel, perfect for dining with friends and family on Thanksgiving. Hours of Operation for Thanksgiving: Thursday – Sunday seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. Visit: https://www.bodainyc.com/.

Skip the stress this Thanksgiving and let Rocco Steakhouse handle the feast! Escape the kitchen chaos and celebrate in style where elegant ambiance and impeccable service meats high quality meals. With the recent opening of their new Midtown location (formerly BLT Steak), Rocco's now offers TWO convenient spots to enjoy a classic Thanksgiving dinner. Indulge in a Traditional Thanksgiving meal with a spread of turkey, mashed potatoes, string beans, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and stuffing for a reasonable $42.95 per person - all served in the elegant classic steakhouse space that has drawn lovers of prime beef and Italian-accented dishes for nearly 10 years. The feast will be available at both locations during regular business hours at Rocco Steakhouse locations 72 Madison Avenue and 106 East 57th Street . Visit: https://roccosteakhouse.com/.

The Thanksgiving holiday and the day off is the perfect excuse to party with your chosen New York family. This year, gather your chosen New York family at Somewhere Nowhere for an exclusive Thanksgiving Eve party. On Wednesday, November 27th, El Grupo SN presents a night of music and celebration from 11 PM to 4 AM, featuring top DJs (to be announced). Dance under the stars beside the sparkling rooftop pool, escape to the tranquil secret garden, and lose yourself in the magic of this hidden venue. In addition, throughout the fall season, new Executive Chef Sandy Dee Hall (Food Network) prepared a taste of Thanksgiving with its rotating pie selection. After work or during jazz nights, guests can enjoy seasonal fall pies, such as classic apple pie, pumpkin pie, and other seasonal favorites to get into the holiday spirit. Whether you're seeking a pre-Thanksgiving bash with friends or a cozy spot to enjoy fall flavors, Somewhere Nowhere offers a unique and memorable experience. Visit: https://somewherenowherenyc.com/.

This Thanksgiving, ditch the stress and embrace a new tradition with Travelers, Poets & Friends, the West Village's beloved Italian specialty market. Whether you're seeking a complete Thanksgiving feast or delicious additions to your holiday table, Travelers, Poets & Friends offers a unique and convenient solution. Alongside their gourmet grocery selection featuring high-end Italian products, locally sourced fruits and vegetables, and freshly baked goods, Travelers, Poets & Friends is offering a Thanksgiving menu available for pickup with both traditional and Italian-inspired dishes. Enjoy classic roasted turkey, savory stuffing, and creamy mashed potatoes, or explore fall-flavored pasta creations like pumpkin ravioli or butternut squash gnocchi to add an Italian twist to your Thanksgiving spread. For those seeking a hassle-free holiday, Travelers, Poets & Friends provides complete Thanksgiving meals available for takeout, featuring all the classic dishes and delectable sides. Or create your own customized feast by selecting from their array of prepared takeout options as a unique and convenient solution for last minute holiday meals. Available for pick up the day before Thanksgiving on November 27. Visit: https://travelerspoetsandfriends.com/.

abcV offers an optional tasting menu consisting of items such as a caramelized cipollini tart for the table, crispy seared lentil beggars purse with yuba, vin jaune, and herbal infusion or a wild mushroom bourguignon with tokyo turnip, nantes carrot, and porcini jus as an entree, wild rice and chestnut stuffing as sides and a choice of red kuri squash tart, apple tarte tatin, and a purple yam sundae with passion fruit flan, black sugar boba and pandan for dessert. Visit: https://www.jean-georges.com/restaurants/united-states/new-york/abcv.

This Thanksgiving, Hutong is turning tradition on its head with a limited-edition Flaming Peking Turkey offering that serves four to six people. It starts with a turkey, expertly prepared, marinated in a secret blend of Chinese spices, and roasted to crispy perfection. The turkey is then presented to guests tableside, where it’s set ablaze, creating a dramatic and never-before-seen spectacle. This special dining experience is available for dine in only for $268. Visit: https://www.hutong-nyc.com/.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is the place to gather your loved ones for a special Thanksgiving meal at The Osprey curated by Executive Chef Aaron Kiser. Enjoy a three-course, family-style menu featuring modern takes on classic dishes like Turketta and Osso Bucco, paired with seasonal cocktails. Thanksgiving will be served on November 28 from 11am – 8pm. The price is $115 per person and $45 for children. Visit: https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey.

BLACKBARN, the farm-to-table American restaurant from Award Winning Chef John Doherty and Executive Chef Brian Fowler, to share with you its robust Thanksgiving Dinner experience. The farm-to-table, American restaurant from Award-Winning Chef/Owner John Doherty and Executive Chef Brian Fowler is once again offering a delectable three course menu to celebrate the occasion. Priced at $125/per adult and $55/child 12 and under, the meal starts with Wild Mushroom Toast (robiola, taleggio, parmesan, watercress), Spiced Roasted Autumn Vegetables (celeriac-parsnip & apple puree, quinoa, red grapes, marcona almonds, papadum chips) and Venison Sausage (braised cabbage & apples) served family style. For the main course, guests will have their choice of Roast Turkey & Braised Thigh with giblet gravy, Beef Tenderloin in Red Wine Sauce with caramelized shallots and Paupiettes of Sole & Shrimp Mousse with purple Peruvian potatoes in a lemon-chive Beurre Blanc sauce. To pair with the mains, sides include Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Bacon, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Cranberry Sauce are available family style. Finally, to guests will have their choice of Sweeten the last bites with choices homemade Warm Cinnamon-Apple Crumble, Pumpkin Cheesecake with Apple Cider Glaze & Whipped Cream, Butterscotch Bread Pudding with toffee sauce or Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie. Visit: https://www.blackbarnrestaurant.com/.

Between 1 pm and 9 pm, Barbounia offers a three-course prix fixe meal for $105 that begins with homemade Cornbread with whipped maple butter and sea salt. Appetizers include Roasted Pumpkin Soup and Barbounia’s famous Mezze (for two). Along with theFree Range Pennsylvania Turkey with slow-roasted breast, “shawarma” sourdough stuffing, and turkey jus, there are five other entree options, including a vegetarian choice. For dessert, diners can enjoy a Local Maple Pecan Tart, Deconstructed Pumpkin Pie, Silan, Rosewater Panna Cotta, or house-made ice creams and sorbets. Visit: https://barbounia.com/.

This year, let Carmine’s take care of the Thanksgiving feast. Whether the family wants to dine in or enjoy the banquet at home (delivery and pick-up available) the meal features a 16- to 18-pound roast turkey and eight sides. With classics like homemadeCranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes with Giblet Gravy, and Sweet Potatoes topped with Marshmallows & Maple Syrup, this feast feeds 6 to 8 people. For $30, an Apple or Pumpkin Pie can be ordered. Visit: https://www.carminesnyc.com/.

Red Rooster Harlem invites guests to join them on Thanksgiving Day from 12pm to 9pm. They will be offering a Turkey Feast Prix Fixe for $75 per person and will host a festive event with two floors of activities and live entertainment. Upstairs, guests can enjoy an a la carte menu, as well as the Turkey Feast Prix Fixe Menu, complemented by free live entertainment. For a unique experience, guests can visit Ginny's downstairs, where a $15 admission grants access to a $70 buffet featuring items from the Prix Fixe menu, along with additional offerings like shrimp & grits, all while enjoying live entertainment. The Thanksgiving menu features enticing options such as Grilled Caesar & Shrimp Ceviche for an appetizer, followed by entrees like Steak Frites with rooster chimichurri and BBQ bearnaise, or the flavorful Jerk Salmon Bowl. Guest can conclude the meal with the delectable "The Get Up" dessert with tiramisu, red velvet ladyfingers, cocoa, and espresso. Visit: https://www.redroosterharlem.com/.

Cafe D’Alsace is serving a three-course prix fixe menu, available from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. for $89. Guests can enjoy a choice of four appetizers that include Roasted Pumpkin and Kabocha Soup and Grilled Pheasant Sausage. Entree choices include Roasted Berkshire Pork Chop, Grilled Sea Bass with late-harvest corn and Riesling-shallot saffron sauce, and a Traditional Turkey Dinner with all the fixings. For kids under 12 years of age, there’s a Turkey Plate for $26. Choose between Traditional Pumpkin Pie and a Warm Flourless Chocolate Gâteau for a sweet finish. There’s also a Turkey Prix fixe for delivery, which includes soup, turkey entree, and pumpkin pie for pre-orders. Pre-orders start November 24th and ends November 27th. Visit: https://www.cafedalsace.com/.

Vestry's three-course Thanksgiving menu, crafted by Michelin star Chef Shaun Hergatt, offers an elevated holiday dining experience for $125 per person. The meal begins with options like Big Eye Tuna Tartare with sesame crisp, Potato Gnocchi with Gulf shrimp, or Butternut Squash Soup with mountain huckleberries. For the main course, enjoy a choice of Traditional Roasted Turkey with stuffing and cranberry relish, Saffron Risotto with sundried tomatoes and artichokes, or a 120-Day Dry Aged Porterhouse for two. Desserts include Bourbon Pecan Pie with Tahitian vanilla ice cream and Pumpkin Pie with crème Chantilly. Visit: https://www.vestrynyc.com/.

Take-Out and Enjoy at Home!

abcV and Four Twenty Five by Jean-Georges has Thanksgiving pies that come in a range of flavors that are sure to please all palates and dietary restrictions from Caramelized Apple and Spiced Pumpkin to Chocolate Pecan and even a Vegan Pumpkin variation. Pickup Dates From abcV and 425 are Monday, November 25th from 12-8pm; Tuesday, November 26th from 12-8pm; and Wednesday, November 27th from 12-8pm. Visit 425 at https://www.jean-georges.com/restaurants/united-states/new-york/four-twenty-five. Visit abcV at https://www.jean-georges.com/restaurants/united-states/new-york/abcv.

Tin Building has their turkey dinner to-go. Turkey Dinner To-Go for 6-8 ($568). The dinner includes heritage turkey, sides like brussel sprouts, mixed mushrooms, sourdough stuffing, potato puree, macaroni and cheese, cranberry compote, and gravy. A La Carte Options: Items like roasted turkey breast ($23/lb), brussel sprouts ($20), sourdough stuffing ($21), cranberry compote ($18), and more. Celebration Platters: Baked lasagna ($145), cheese tray ($155), charcuterie tray ($165), and a combo cheese and charcuterie tray ($270), among others. Bakery Offerings: Organic pies (pumpkin, apple, pecan, $60-$65), cakes, tarts, and breads (honey flax loaf, parker house rolls, cinnamon rolls). Visit: https://www.tinbuilding.com/.

For a two Michelin-starred holiday at home, Aquavit has a four-person Thanksgiving To Go package for $595 that serves four people. The combination includes:Fennel and Caraway Spiced Turkey Breast, Smoked Turkey Leg Confit with an array of sides such as Roasted Squash and Brussels Sprouts, and a rich Pumpkin Pie and Sweets Box. Must order ahead and will be available for pick-up on November 27th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit: https://www.aquavit.org/.

Alta Calidad offers a thoughtful Turkey Day takeout menu for $100 per person, perfect for solo diners or anyone not looking to touch the stove this year: Chef Akhtar prepares a special BBQ sauce starring three bottles of Mexican Coke for the Mexican Coke Glazed Turkey Breast and Leg accompanied by spicy root vegetable stuffing and Green Bean Casserole with Mushroom Queso. Other sides include a sweet cranberry, orange marmalade, Mole, and Grilled Mexican Spoonbread. To drink, enjoy a Bottled Coquito for two, La Huerta (two to four people), or Mezcal Cranberry (two to four people). Orders must be placed by Tuesday, November 27, and will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 28. Visit: https://altacalidadbk.com/.

BLACKBARN is once again offering its Thanksgiving dinner for pick-up and (limited) delivery for Thanksgiving catering. For a smaller gathering of 4-7 people, Chef/Owner John Doherty and Executive Chef Brian Fowler will have pre-prepared Roast Turkey & thigh giblet gravy, Sausage & Apple stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Cheesecake for dessert ready to eat for $485 + tax and delivery fees, or just under $70/pp before taxes and fees for 7. For larger gathering, BLACKBARN has you covered there, too, offering the same Roast Turkey & thigh giblet gravy and side options with enough of each to feed up to 13 people, along with the additional Chocolate Bourbon Pecan pie for dessert at $765+ tax, or under $64/pp + tax and applicable delivery fees for 13 people. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 22. Visit: https://www.blackbarnrestaurant.com/.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

