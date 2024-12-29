TENDER CRUSH Introduces 'Tender Dogs'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ready for the next game-changer? Tender Crush, the new fast-casual chicken tender spot with both grilled and crispy options that showcase flavors inspired by the different boroughs of NYC, is closing out 2024 with a bold food mashup that might just steal the show in 2025: the Tender Dog!

What’s a Tender Dog? It’s a hot dog-inspired chicken tender sandwich, packing all the crispy goodness of a chicken tender with the bold, crave-worthy flavors of New York City. From spicy buffalo heat to tangy BBQ sweetness, every bite is a wild ride with each of Tender Crush’s flavorful offerings:

“Hot” Tender Dogs:

Jackson Heights Heat – Bird pepper sauce, pickles, and white BBQ sauce.

Harlem Hot – Buffalo-style sauce, scallions, and whipped blue cheese.

K-Town Hot – Chili oil, kimchi dry rub, pickles, and dill.

“Sweet” Tender Dogs:

32nd Street BBQ – Korean BBQ sauce, sesame, cilantro, lime.

Thai Queens – Sweet chili pop sauce, lime, and cilantro.

BKLYN ‘Q – Smoky BBQ with a chive kick.

Could Tender Dogs be the sleeper food craze of 2025? We're betting on it!

Tender Crush in NYC is located at 529 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013. For more information, visit HERE and follow in Instagram @tendercrush.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tender Crush

