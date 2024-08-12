TALKHOUSE ENCORE Now Available in New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Talkhouse Encore, a line of refreshing, authentic and fruit-forward spirits-based canned seltzers, announces today its new partnership with Kohler Distributing Company, the largest beer, wine and spirits distributor-wholesaler in Northeast New Jersey. Starting today, retailers and consumers can purchase Talkhouse Encore in Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Sussex, Hudson, Union and Essex county.

Talkhouse Encore is inspired by the iconic Hamptons venue, Stephen Talkhouse. Founded by Ruby Honerkamp, whose family founded and manages Stephen Talkhouse, Talkhouse Encore captures the essence of the iconic Hamptons venue and tastes just like what you would order at the bar. The fruit-forward line comes in six flavors, is gluten-free and made with real spirits, fruit juice, and premium ingredients. Each flavor has no added sugar or artificial flavoring, offering a lighter alternative with authentic taste and fewer calories.

“The spirit-based craft cocktail space has become quite crowded and consumers are seeking great flavor and real alcohol in their beverage choices,” said Frank Politano, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Kohler. “Talkhouse Encore has created an appealing niche by offering unique spirit and flavor profiles and we believe that the Stephen Talkhouse legacy will resonate with legal drinking age consumers who are looking for an innovative ready to drink option. Our sales team has received numerous inquiries about the brand before we have even started selling it.”

“We’re thrilled to announce that Talkhouse Encore is now on shelves in New Jersey,” said Ruby Honerkamp, founder of Talkhouse Encore. “Thanks to Kohler’s dedicated team, we’re able to share our family’s legacy and fruit-forward, spirits-based canned seltzers with the Garden State.”

For more information visit https://www.talkencore.com.

Photo Credit: Talkhouse Encore

