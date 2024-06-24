SushiDelic Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We want to share with our readers SushiDelic fun and colorful first year anniversary commemorative celebration! SushiDelic is a Japanese Kawaii dining experience located in Soho. The restaurant was designed by celebrated Japanese artist Sebastian Masuda, also known as the “Godfather of Kawaii”, who is responsible for Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo, and fashion label 6%DOKIDOKI, to create a surreal world of maximalist design.

SushiDelic is not your traditional Japanese restaurant, nor does it aspire to be. It differentiates itself by its eclectic, immersive Kawaii Experience of cuteness mixed with the Japanese Harajuku Street culture of Tokyo.

Join the designer and celebrated Japanese artist Sebastian Masuda and two Monster Girls (from the Japanese Harajuku Street culture of Tokyo) who will be flown in from Japan. The event will be a fun and cultural, artistic experience for your audience.

SushiDelic is hosting a 4-day event to celebrate, with different activities planned throughout the week open to the public.

There are exciting commemorative events taking place!

Thursday, June 27th: Dance Party Celebration, Time 9:00 - 11:30 pm

-Dance party celebration with kawaii-inspired music

-Innovative Instagramable soju and sake-based cocktails

-Renowned Artist Sebastian Masuda will be in attendance

-Monster Girls flown in from Tokyo, each sporting colorful outfits and creative makeup looks with individual themes, such as a doll inspired by Harajuku Street Style

Friday June 28th: Kawaii Celebration, Time 5:30 PM and continuing

-Menu: Pure Imagination/Sweets/Tokyo Bites/Tokyo Cocktail

-Monster Girls & Delic Girls collaboration performance

-Birthday Cake and Furumai Sake will be served by M&D girls with a live DJ performance

Sunday, June 30th: Family Brunch Day, Time: 12:00 PM ~ 6:00 PM

-Menu: Sushi Tower / Cupcake Deco Set / A La Carte

-Delic-girls and Monster girls teach guests how to decorate monster cakes

-If customers buy Tattoo stickers, Monster Girls will place them on guests

SushiDelic is located at 177 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10013. For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SushiDelic

Comments