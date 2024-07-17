Summer Ale Festival Returns to Philadelphia Zoo Saturday, 7/20

Philadelphia Zoo is bringing more than 100 award-winning craft beers, ciders, hard iced teas, hard seltzers, local food trucks and live music to its 42-acre campus for the wildest festival of the season. Summer Ale Festival is the only beer celebration in the region where guests can visit animals like big cats, great apes and more. Summer Ale Festival is happening Saturday, July 20 from 7:00 – 10:00pm with taps closing at 9:30pm. NEW FOR THIS YEAR! Three musical performers will be taking the stage for this year’s festival: Moon Poodle, Marielle Kraft, and Nik Greely & the Operators.
This year’s brewery lineup includes local favorites like Tired Hands Brewing Company, Three 3’s Brewing Company, Two Locals Brewing, Dock Street Brewing, and amazing out-of-towners like Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, Desperate Times Brewery, New Trail Brewing Company, Ship Bottom Brewery, and more. Non-beer beverages include Stateside Seltzer, Sea Isle Ice Tea, Downeast Cider and more.
For the freshest food for purchase, local food trucks Bacon on a Stick, BYZ Empire, Calle Del Sabor, Bonjour Creperie and more will be serving up specials to satisfy any appetite.
“We hear year after year from our guests that this festival offers a great variety of beverages and gives them the chance to see our animals up close with fewer crowds,” says Vice President of Guest Experience Cara Treadway. “Not only is Summer Ale Festival an incredibly fun night, but more importantly, supports the animals in our care, our global conservation work, and our local community programs.”
Here's the full brewery list that is subject to change.
2Moods Vodka Seltzer
o Black Cherry
o Pineapple
Aldus Brewing Co.
o Pretzel Wheat
o Orange Crushsicle
Alternate Ending
o Royal Rug Pilsner
o What If IPA
Angry Orchard
o Angry Orchard Original
o Blue Rose
Atomic Dog Hard Cider
o Atomic Dog Hard Cider Original
o Pear
Big Oyster Brewery
o Hammer Head
o BiteMe
Bitchin' Kitten Brewery
o Twisted Whiskers
o Sour Puss
Beatbox Brew ("Party Punch")
o Green Apple
o Pink Lemonade
Bout the Hops
Braeloch Brewing Beer
o Fuzzy Logic Hefeweizen
o Blue Hen Gold Hazy IPA
Brewery Techne
o Lemon Meringue
o Mojo
Broad Street Brewing
o 76 and Sunny
o Broad Street Lime
Cape May Beverage
o Hazy Dawn Hazy IPA
o Always Ready Pale Ale
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company
o Thunder Punch Pale Ale
o Tropical Tease Fruited Wheat Beer
Conshohocken Brewing Company
o Ring the Bell
o Blood Money
Desperate Times Brewery
o Black Forest Schwarzbier
o Pineapple Kolsch
Dewey Beer Co.
o Swishy Pants IPA
o Flash of Diamonds Session IPA
Dock Street Brewery
o Barracuda Sour
o Futuro
Double Nickel Brewing Co.
o Double Nickel Brewing Co. Session IPA
o Weekend Warrior Hazy Pale Ale
Downeast Cider
o Downeast Cider Original
o Peach Mango
Englewood Brewing
o East Shore West Coast IPA
o SSIK Mexican Lager
El Jimador
o Lime Margarita
o Grapefruit Paloma
Evil Genius
o Work Sucks, I Know IPA - Session
o Hair of The Dog Pink Lemonade
Fegley's Brew Works
o Squishy Kitty
o Lemon Shandy
Fishtown Ice Tea
o Spiked Iced Tea
First State
o Simple Serenity Watermelon Wheat Beer
o Triangle Theory Lager
Happy Dad
o Fruit Punch
o Raspberry
Imprint Beer Co.
o Double IPA
o Schmoojee Sour
La Cabra Brewing
o Lawn Jawn
o Hipster
Lost Time
o Moon Tree Pilsner
o Sour Glass
Love City Brewing Company
o Eraserhood Hazy IPA
o Lime City Lager
MudHen
o Holly Beach Wheat
o MudHen Pilsner
New Ridge Brewing
o Cheap Trinkets Pilsner
New Trail Brewing
Neshaminy Creek
o Warehouse Lager
o Jawn Pale Ale
Ommegang
o Neon Rainbow
o Dream Patch
Oslo
Prison Pals
Punchy Buggy
o Beetle Juice IPA
o Philly Sour Series
Revolution Bees
o Hoppy Buzz Session Mead
o Lemon & Basil Buzz Session Mead
Rupee
o Rupee Lager
o Mango
Rrey
Sam Adams
o Summer Ale
o Porch Rocker Lemon Beer
Sea Isle Ice Tea
o Iced Tea
o Tea/Lemonade
Ship Bottom Brewery
o Blueberry
o Hop and Hazy
Slack Tide
o Intercoastal IPA
o Schoolie Pale Ale
South County Brewing
Spellbound Brewing
o Spellbound Brewing IPA
o Spellbound Brewing Pale Ale
Spring House Brewing Company
o Commander Salamander Sour
o Ain’t Nuthin’ Ta Mouse Wit West Coast Pilsner
Stateside
o Green Tea
o Raspberry Tea
Swedesboro Brewing Company
o Racoon IPA
o Shoobie Pineapple Habanero Beer
Three 3's
o Blueberry Saison
o Pitter Patter Pilsner
Tired Hands Brewing Company
o Feliz Vendedor
o Wish Fulfillment
Triple Bottom Brewing Co.
o Training Montage Hazy IPA
o Pilsadelphia Pilsner
Truly
o Wildberry
o Strawberry Lemonade
Twisted Tea
o Twisted Tea Original
o Half and Half
Two Locals Brewing
Two Roads Brewing Company
o Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch
o Road to Ruin
Urban Village Brewing Company
o Money Light
o Super Villain
Von C
o O.G. Puls
o Walking on Clouds New England IPA
Warsteiner
o Warstiener Pilsner
o Konig Ludwig Hefeweiss
Westville Brewery
o Crumb Cake IPA
White Claw
o Green Apple
o Watermelon
Widowmaker
o Secartha Pilsner
o Rye Lager
Wissahickon Brewing Company
o Shandy
o Wigwam Pale Ale
Workhorse Brewing Co.
o Par Punch
o West Coat
Wynridge
o Grapefruit Salty Dog
o Cranberry
Yards Brewing Company
o Summer Crush Wheat Beer
o Level Up
Zero Gravity Craft Brewery
o Green State Light
o Cone Head Haze
Get ready to dance with music this year from:
Moon Poodle
Marielle Kraft
Nik Greely & the Operators.
After guests quench their thirst, they can enjoy delicious lite bites purchased at more than a dozen food trucks also situated throughout the Zoo. This year’s early food truck list includes:
A Taste of Philly
Bacon on a Stick
Bonjour Creperie
BYZ. Empire
Calle Del Sabor
Deke's BBQ
Grubaholics
The Little Sicilian
The Pasta Truck
In between dining and drinks under the stars, look for live entertainment that will also have you dancing from Zoo exhibit to exhibit. The line up includes a mix of live bands and top local DJs who are sure to keep guests grooving.
Tickets (includes admission to the Zoo):
- Early Admission (6-10pm; taps close at 9:30pm): $75-$90; early bird pricing expiring soon
- General Admission (7-10pm; taps close at 9:30pm): $65-$75; early bird pricing expiring soon
- Non-drinker (admitted with their party at either 6pm or 7pm): $35
- Zoo Members enjoy a $10 discount on all tickets
Know before you go:
- Free, complimentary parking
- Free shuttle is available from 30th Street Station
- Guests will receive one (1) souvenir tasting cup
- This is a rain or shine event
- Taps close 30 minutes prior to event end at 9:30pm
- This is a 21+ event. No one under 21 will be admitted, including children and infants
Summer Ale Fest is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are available exclusively through the Zoo’s website and will not be available for purchase at the door. This is a rain or shine event. Summer Ale Fest serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats. For more information, visit HERE. Follow the zoo on social media to include Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; X (formerly Twitter): @phillyzoo; TikTok: @philadelphiazoo
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Philadelphia Zoo
