Summer Ale Festival Returns to Philadelphia Zoo Saturday, 7/20

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Philadelphia Zoo is bringing more than 100 award-winning craft beers, ciders, hard iced teas, hard seltzers, local food trucks and live music to its 42-acre campus for the wildest festival of the season. Summer Ale Festival is the only beer celebration in the region where guests can visit animals like big cats, great apes and more. Summer Ale Festival is happening Saturday, July 20 from 7:00 – 10:00pm with taps closing at 9:30pm. NEW FOR THIS YEAR! Three musical performers will be taking the stage for this year’s festival: Moon Poodle, Marielle Kraft, and Nik Greely & the Operators.

This year’s brewery lineup includes local favorites like Tired Hands Brewing Company, Three 3’s Brewing Company, Two Locals Brewing, Dock Street Brewing, and amazing out-of-towners like Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, Desperate Times Brewery, New Trail Brewing Company, Ship Bottom Brewery, and more. Non-beer beverages include Stateside Seltzer, Sea Isle Ice Tea, Downeast Cider and more.

For the freshest food for purchase, local food trucks Bacon on a Stick, BYZ Empire, Calle Del Sabor, Bonjour Creperie and more will be serving up specials to satisfy any appetite.



“We hear year after year from our guests that this festival offers a great variety of beverages and gives them the chance to see our animals up close with fewer crowds,” says Vice President of Guest Experience Cara Treadway. “Not only is Summer Ale Festival an incredibly fun night, but more importantly, supports the animals in our care, our global conservation work, and our local community programs.”



Summer Ale Fest is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are available exclusively through the Zoo’s website and will not be available for purchase at the door. This is a rain or shine event.



Here's the full brewery list that is subject to change.



2Moods Vodka Seltzer

o Black Cherry

o Pineapple



Aldus Brewing Co.

o Pretzel Wheat

o Orange Crushsicle



Alternate Ending

o Royal Rug Pilsner

o What If IPA



Angry Orchard

o Angry Orchard Original

o Blue Rose



Atomic Dog Hard Cider

o Atomic Dog Hard Cider Original

o Pear



Big Oyster Brewery

o Hammer Head

o BiteMe



Bitchin' Kitten Brewery

o Twisted Whiskers

o Sour Puss

Beatbox Brew ("Party Punch")

o Green Apple

o Pink Lemonade



Bout the Hops



Braeloch Brewing Beer

o Fuzzy Logic Hefeweizen

o Blue Hen Gold Hazy IPA



Brewery Techne

o Lemon Meringue

o Mojo



Broad Street Brewing

o 76 and Sunny

o Broad Street Lime



Cape May Beverage

o Hazy Dawn Hazy IPA

o Always Ready Pale Ale



Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

o Thunder Punch Pale Ale

o Tropical Tease Fruited Wheat Beer



Conshohocken Brewing Company

o Ring the Bell

o Blood Money



Desperate Times Brewery

o Black Forest Schwarzbier

o Pineapple Kolsch



Dewey Beer Co.

o Swishy Pants IPA

o Flash of Diamonds Session IPA



Dock Street Brewery

o Barracuda Sour

o Futuro



Double Nickel Brewing Co.

o Double Nickel Brewing Co. Session IPA

o Weekend Warrior Hazy Pale Ale



Downeast Cider

o Downeast Cider Original

o Peach Mango



Englewood Brewing

o East Shore West Coast IPA

o SSIK Mexican Lager



El Jimador

o Lime Margarita

o Grapefruit Paloma



Evil Genius

o Work Sucks, I Know IPA - Session

o Hair of The Dog Pink Lemonade



Fegley's Brew Works

o Squishy Kitty

o Lemon Shandy



Fishtown Ice Tea

o Spiked Iced Tea



First State

o Simple Serenity Watermelon Wheat Beer

o Triangle Theory Lager



Happy Dad

o Fruit Punch

o Raspberry



Imprint Beer Co.

o Double IPA

o Schmoojee Sour



La Cabra Brewing

o Lawn Jawn

o Hipster



Lost Time

o Moon Tree Pilsner

o Sour Glass



Love City Brewing Company

o Eraserhood Hazy IPA

o Lime City Lager



MudHen

o Holly Beach Wheat

o MudHen Pilsner



New Ridge Brewing

o Cheap Trinkets Pilsner



New Trail Brewing



Neshaminy Creek

o Warehouse Lager

o Jawn Pale Ale



Ommegang

o Neon Rainbow

o Dream Patch



Oslo



Prison Pals



Punchy Buggy

o Beetle Juice IPA

o Philly Sour Series



Revolution Bees

o Hoppy Buzz Session Mead

o Lemon & Basil Buzz Session Mead



Rupee

o Rupee Lager

o Mango



Rrey



Sam Adams

o Summer Ale

o Porch Rocker Lemon Beer o Summer Aleo Porch Rocker Lemon Beer



Sea Isle Ice Tea

o Iced Tea

o Tea/Lemonade



Ship Bottom Brewery

o Blueberry

o Hop and Hazy



Slack Tide

o Intercoastal IPA

o Schoolie Pale Ale



South County Brewing



Spellbound Brewing

o Spellbound Brewing IPA

o Spellbound Brewing Pale Ale



Spring House Brewing Company

o Commander Salamander Sour

o Ain’t Nuthin’ Ta Mouse Wit West Coast Pilsner



Stateside

o Green Tea

o Raspberry Tea



Swedesboro Brewing Company

o Racoon IPA

o Shoobie Pineapple Habanero Beer



Three 3's

o Blueberry Saison

o Pitter Patter Pilsner



Tired Hands Brewing Company

o Feliz Vendedor

o Wish Fulfillment



Triple Bottom Brewing Co.

o Training Montage Hazy IPA

o Pilsadelphia Pilsner



Truly

o Wildberry

o Strawberry Lemonade



Twisted Tea

o Twisted Tea Original

o Half and Half



Two Locals Brewing



Two Roads Brewing Company

o Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch

o Road to Ruin



Urban Village Brewing Company

o Money Light

o Super Villain



Von C

o O.G. Puls

o Walking on Clouds New England IPA



Warsteiner

o Warstiener Pilsner

o Konig Ludwig Hefeweiss



Westville Brewery

o Crumb Cake IPA



White Claw

o Green Apple

o Watermelon



Widowmaker

o Secartha Pilsner

o Rye Lager



Wissahickon Brewing Company

o Shandy

o Wigwam Pale Ale



Workhorse Brewing Co.

o Par Punch

o West Coat



Wynridge

o Grapefruit Salty Dog

o Cranberry



Yards Brewing Company

o Summer Crush Wheat Beer

o Level Up



Zero Gravity Craft Brewery

o Green State Light

o Cone Head Haze

Get ready to dance with music this year from: Moon Poodle Marielle Kraft Nik Greely & the Operators.

After guests quench their thirst, they can enjoy delicious lite bites purchased at more than a dozen food trucks also situated throughout the Zoo. This year’s early food truck list includes:



A Taste of Philly

Bacon on a Stick

Bonjour Creperie

BYZ. Empire

Calle Del Sabor

Deke's BBQ

Grubaholics

The Little Sicilian

The Pasta Truck

In between dining and drinks under the stars, look for live entertainment that will also have you dancing from Zoo exhibit to exhibit. The line up includes a mix of live bands and top local DJs who are sure to keep guests grooving.



Tickets (includes admission to the Zoo):

- Early Admission (6-10pm; taps close at 9:30pm): $75-$90; early bird pricing expiring soon

- General Admission (7-10pm; taps close at 9:30pm): $65-$75; early bird pricing expiring soon

- Non-drinker (admitted with their party at either 6pm or 7pm): $35

- Zoo Members enjoy a $10 discount on all tickets



Know before you go:

- Free, complimentary parking

- Free shuttle is available from 30th Street Station

- Guests will receive one (1) souvenir tasting cup

- This is a rain or shine event

- Taps close 30 minutes prior to event end at 9:30pm

- This is a 21+ event. No one under 21 will be admitted, including children and infants Summer Ale Fest is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are available exclusively through the Zoo’s website and will not be available for purchase at the door. This is a rain or shine event. Summer Ale HERE. Fest serves as a fundraiser and supports Philadelphia Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats. For more information, visit Follow the zoo on social media to include Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; X (formerly Twitter): @phillyzoo; TikTok: @philadelphiazoo Photo Credit: Courtesy of Philadelphia Zoo

Comments