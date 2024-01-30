Savor ARGENTIERA WINES from Tuscany

Discovering new places around the world is an endless source of fascination. Sometimes, even destinations you believe you know well may reveal unique experiences, waiting for you to explore and, in certain instances, savor.

The Argentiera estate, nestled in the renowned Maremma area of Tuscany, proves to be the the ideal stretch of land that blends both the countryside and the sea. Its high altitude, proximity to the sea, and the diverse soil composition create an exceptional terroir that is ideal for cultivating red grapes with unparalleled elegance.

Employing a meticulous approach, every plot of the producer's vineyards are harvested and vinified separately, exclusively in stainless steel, allowing for the fullest expression of each grape and the preservation of their unique characteristics reflective of the terroir.

Argentiera offerings embody the purest expression of the vineyards. We had the opportunity to taste their Poggio Ai Ginepri 2021. This wine received an impressive 90 points from Wine Enthusiast. It is a blend of 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc, and 10% Petit Verdot that results in a Super Tuscan at an excellent price point. It has notes of intense red fruits with layers of spice, red flowers, and slight balsamic notes. The Poggio Ai Ginepri 2021 features round and complex but elegant tannins. It is a lovely wine to bring along when you are visiting friends and family and make sure to have a bottle at home to pair with your favorite Italian dishes.

