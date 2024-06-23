SUMMER MUST-HAVES for Your Outings and Home Enjoyment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summer is officially here. You may be looking for some al fresco fare ideas and practical food storage essentials that every prepared picnicker needs for a successful outing.

Whether the shindig takes place at a campsite, beach, or community park, we have some suggestions for must-haves. From W&P’s just-launched Freezer Cube set to Brooklyn Kura’s refreshing sake, these items offer easy packing, eating and cleanup after a memorable day in the sun.

We have included links to the producers to make your shopping especially easy! While you're visiting their site, check out their other top products.

W&P is ideal for keeping your cooler organized.

Their new Freezer Cubes (set of 3; $25), Seal Tight Bowls (2/pack for $50), and Resuable Bags ($10-$20) make packing a picnic for the park or beach easy. The Freezer Cubes just launched. These stackable, transparent containers make it easy to efficiently pack and quickly grab foods from your cooler. Or fill the containers with water & freeze overnight for a make-shift ice pack. W&P Bowls & Bags keep your cooler spill-free by storing favorite dipping sauces, yogurt, soup, fruit and so much more in these leak-proof Seal Tight Bowls and easy-to-clean, transparent Reusable Bags. Visit HERE.

Partners Coffee has your coffee when you’re on-the-go.

Partners’ Rockaway Cold Brew($17.25) is the cold brew coffee you've been looking for. It is the perfect summer coffee made simple. Just add water to the preground sachet, steep, dilute, and enjoy! This easy-to-brew coffee can be made at home or on-the-go in your preferred tumbler or glass. You'll love being a Partners Coffee customer with all of their extraordinary coffee and tea selections. Check out their passport program too! Visit HERE.

Brooklyn Kura is your go-to for a refreshing summer sip.

Occidental dry-hopped sake ($45) from Brooklyn Kura is a delightful summertime sip. Perfect for fans of floral & fruity rosès, this locally-made sake is dry hopped, which gives it a distinctive light pink color and a light-bodied, aromatic flavor. Enjoy it fresh from the cooler with picnic staples like fresh fruit, crusty bread, and savory meats and cheeses. Get to know Brooklyn Kura better. Visit HERE.

Farmsteady keeps you staying cool & hydrated.

The Kombucha Making Kit + Guide to Kombucha ($72.20) from FarmSteady is a bundle that every kombucha lover needs. This bundle contains all of the essentials for crafting seasonally-inspired and refreshing kombucha at home, perfect for toting along to a day at the beach or the local park. Sip all day from energizing concoctions like Strawberry Basil and Pineapple Jalapeno, or mix them into lemonade or a cocktail for an extra flavorful kick. Be sure to explore the other kits by Farmsteady! Visit HERE.

These products are sure to make your summer better. We are sure our readers will enjoy having them and keeping them in mind for gifting.

Photo Credit: Provided by the Respective Businesses

Comments