SOHO DINER and WHALEBONE MAGAZINE Breakfast Pop-up from 10/25-10/30
SOHO DINER and WHALEBONE MAGAZINE Breakfast Pop-up
Something new is coming to Soho Diner from Oct 25 - 30! The crew behind Whalebone Magazine has teamed up with Soho Diner to bring to life a limited-time pop-up to celebrate Whalebone's latest issue titled "The Breakfast Issue" presented by Martinelli's.
6 days of pancakes, celebrity chefs, a toe-tapping jukebox, Free B.E.C's, costume parties, apple juice, and all things breakfast. What could be better?
For the exciting line-up of events, please visit this link and put the dates on your calendar. https://whalebonemag.com/the-bacon-egg-cheese/
Soho Diner is located at 310 West Broadway, New York, NY For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://www.sohodinernyc.com/. Follow them on Instagram @sohodiner.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Soho Diner
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
