SOHO DINER and WHALEBONE MAGAZINE Breakfast Pop-up from 10/25-10/30

Something new is coming to Soho Diner from Oct 25 - 30! The crew behind Whalebone Magazine has teamed up with Soho Diner to bring to life a limited-time pop-up to celebrate Whalebone's latest issue titled "The Breakfast Issue" presented by Martinelli's.

6 days of pancakes, celebrity chefs, a toe-tapping jukebox, Free B.E.C's, costume parties, apple juice, and all things breakfast. What could be better?

For the exciting line-up of events, please visit this link and put the dates on your calendar. https://whalebonemag.com/the-bacon-egg-cheese/

Soho Diner is located at 310 West Broadway, New York, NY For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://www.sohodinernyc.com/. Follow them on Instagram @sohodiner.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Soho Diner