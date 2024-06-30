Rosé Wines from Family-Owned Wineries for Summer and Year-Round Delight 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summer soirees, backyard barbecues, beach days, and pool parties all are ideal occasions to open a chilled bottle of rosé wine for family and friends. While it is perfect summer sip, rosé isn't just a fleeting seasonal indulgence. It is a year-round delight that can be paired with a wide variety of cuisine.

We want our readers to know about two exceptional 2023 vintage rosés from long-standing, family-owned wineries that highlight the versatility of rosé wines. Both of them are from winemaking families that are rooted in tradition and the wines offer something pleasing for every palate.

Bodegas Valdemar 2023 Conde Valdemar Rosé (Rioja, Spain): The fifth-generation family-owned winery in Rioja, Spain is renowned for its pioneering spirt and exceptional winemaking legacy that dates back to 1889. Led by siblings Ana and Jesus Martinez Bujanda, the estate produces the cleebrated Conde Valdemar brand that is known for its innovative, quality wines that reflect the rich heritage of the Rioja region. The Bodegas Valdemar 2023 Conde Valdemar Rosé is a blend of 60% Garnacha and 40% Viura that has resulted in a rosé with robust character and crisp elegance featuring notes of rich spices and delicate florals. It pairs beautifully with smoked fish, soups, dishes with cream sauces, and salads. Have it the next time you serve a Mediterranean inspired meal. (SRP, $17.99) For more information on Valdemar Family Winery, visit HERE.

Dr. Konstantin Frank 2023 Dry Rosé (Finger Lakes, NY): This legendary American winery is renowned for revolutionizing viticulture in the eastern United States by successfully introducing European vinifera grape varieties. Today, the winery continues to uphold its legacy of excellence, which is now led by fourth-generation Meaghan Frank, the first woman in the family to lead the winery. Dr. Konstantin Frank 2023 Dry Rosé is a blend of Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Pinot Meunier, showcasing a symphony of vibrant berries and subtle earthiness. It pairs beautifully with a range of dishes such as charcuterie, grilled chicken, and baked salmon. The fruitiness of this wine balances spicy Thai curries, or Mexican cuisine. SRP, $18.99 For more information on Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, visit HERE.

Enjoy these rosés on the pleasant, long days of endless sunlight. And have them available to relish throughout the year to elevate your next meal, special occasion, or holiday!

Photo Credit: Wine Photos are Courtesy of the Producers

Fred & Meaghan Frank-Courtesy of Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery



Comments