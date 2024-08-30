Riverpark Kicks off Oktoberfest with Lobstoberfest 9/12

Riverpark's Lobstoberfest on 9/12
Get ready to dive into the fall festivity at one of NYC’s premier waterfront spots!
Riverpark will be kicking off Oktoberfest this year with Lobstoberfest on Thursday, September 12, from 5 pm to 8 pm, promising guests an evening of delectable seafood and jubilant fun!
The German, seafood-inspired evening will be held on the restaurant’s spacious outdoor terrace overlooking the East River. Guests will be able to enjoy traditional German music, a bounty of lobster dishes and Oktoberfest fare, select draught beer, lawn games, and other surprises.
Tickets are available for purchase now via Eventbrite ($75).
Menu Highlights:
Lobster Plate Includes: (one of each per ticketed guest)
-Lobster Roll
-Butter-Poached Lobster Claw
-Lobster Gumbo with Cornbread
Unlimited with Ticket:
-Pretzels & Beer Cheese
-Brats and Sauerkraut
-German Potato Salad
-Old Bay Corn on the Cob
-Select Draught Beer
Riverpark is located at 450 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016.
For more information on Riverpark, please visit HERE and call 212.706.4131.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Riverpark
