Riverpark Kicks off Oktoberfest with Lobstoberfest 9/12

Get ready to dive into the fall festivity at one of NYC’s premier waterfront spots!

Riverpark will be kicking off Oktoberfest this year with Lobstoberfest on Thursday, September 12, from 5 pm to 8 pm, promising guests an evening of delectable seafood and jubilant fun!

The German, seafood-inspired evening will be held on the restaurant’s spacious outdoor terrace overlooking the East River. Guests will be able to enjoy traditional German music, a bounty of lobster dishes and Oktoberfest fare, select draught beer, lawn games, and other surprises.

Tickets are available for purchase now via Eventbrite ($75).

Menu Highlights:

Lobster Plate Includes: (one of each per ticketed guest)

-Lobster Roll

-Butter-Poached Lobster Claw

-Lobster Gumbo with Cornbread

Unlimited with Ticket:

-Pretzels & Beer Cheese

-Brats and Sauerkraut

-German Potato Salad

-Old Bay Corn on the Cob

-Select Draught Beer

Riverpark is located at 450 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016.

For more information on Riverpark, please visit HERE and call 212.706.4131.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Riverpark

