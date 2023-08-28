Review: PHILIPPE CHOW for Delectable Cuisine in an Elegant Setting

Aug. 28, 2023

Whether you are uptown or downtown in NYC, make plans to dine at Philippe Chow. The luxurious restaurant by the celebrity chef, Philippe Chow has a distinctive Beijing style menu with sharable items.  While your meal feels like a very special experience, it’s a destination that should be enjoyed frequently.  Philippe Chow is ideal for lunch, dinner, pre-theatre meals or to stop by for drinks.  

We had a lovely dinner at the Philippe Chow location on East 60th Street before attending the theatre. It’s just a short walk to local entertainment venues, great shopping, and Central Park.  Dress to impress! The restaurant is well known for hosting New Yorkers, visitors to the city, and celebrities. Guests appreciate chic, yet comfortable setting, the gracious service, and the beautiful presentation of every single menu item.  There is an option for Chef Philippe’s Tasting menu, but we decided to order a la carte.

Start every meal with appetizers. The Lettuce Wraps are ideal for a light start.  Wrap your choice of chicken, beef or vegetable fillings in fresh iceberg leaves. The Steamed Dumpling Sampler has perfectly seasoned pork, shrimp and vegetable choices presented piping hot in a basket. The Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp Satay is served on skewers prepared with Mr. Chow’s renowned peanut sauce.   If you are a noodle lover, Philippe Chow guarantees to please with items such as Mr. Cheng’s Noodles that are hand-pulled in a savory classic pork sauce. Other tempting noodle dishes include Vegetable Lo Mein and Chicken Flat Noodles.

You’ll be wowed by the entrées that have selections to please every palate. The Filet Mignon and Sugar Snaps has sautéed tender beef in a savory oyster sauce.  Don’t miss a house specialty, the Beijing Chicken.  The chicken breast tenders are served with walnuts, and a tasty sweet red bean sauce. The Peking Duck is a customer favorite. It is served for two to three guests, roasted to order and served tableside with plum sauce and house made pancakes. In addition to the Meat and Poultry offerings, there’s a great selection of Prawn and Seafood dishes.

Their extraordinary beverage program is truly impressive.  It features fine wines, beers, spirits, and craft cocktails. Servers are happy to help you pair a drink that goes perfectly with your food choices. A go-to cocktail is their Lychee Martini made with Grey Goose, lychee, and coconut cream. A refreshing choice is the Philipptini, a delightful blend of Tito’s, lychee, pineapple and Crème de Cassis. The MEZmerizer is a balanced blend of Creyente Joven mezcal, ginger beer and lime.  And you won’t find a better marg than the refreshing Watermelon Margarita made with Casamigos blanco tequila, triple sec, watermelon and lime.

Plan to order a luscious dessert as a special finale to your meal. Options include the Cotton Candy Baked Alaska with an exciting tableside presentation.  There’s also a sampler of Ice Cream & Sorbet with the tropical flavors of mango, pineapple and coconut, scrumptious Matcha Cake served with Green Tea Ice Cream or the Red Velvet Cake.

Philippe Chow is an extraordinary New York restaurant that makes all elements of your visit a total delight. It’s ideal for groups and special occasions and they have catering available.  You definitely deserve an elegant dining experience. Gather your group, have an intimate meal, or go solo and enjoy.

Philippe Chow has locations in New York City at 33 East 60th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues) and at 355 W. 16th Street.  There are also restaurants in Washington DC and Miami.  For reservations, menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://www.philippechow.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Philippe by Philippe Chow



