A-SHA NOODLES-Delicious for the Busy Times Ahead

A-Sha Noodles – the cult-favorite noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Taiwan is perfect for stocking pantries any time of the year and it's ideal for gifting for moments like Father’s Day or graduation season. And with all of the busy warm weather events ahead, they make a quick, delicious and pleasing meal. A-Sha Noodles has bestselling packages for all noodle lovers.

Young Chang is the President of A-Sha Noodles. Since starting in one local market in LA in 2015, A-Sha Noodles has become the go-to for healthier, more nutritious instant noodles.

All of A-Sha’s noodles are simply made with wheat, salt and water, and receive a unique 18-hour air-drying technique (never fried or frozen). In addition to their signature noodles, A-Sha Noodles is also known for their buzzy collaborations with iconic brands like Hello Kitty, BT21, Momofuku and more.

Noodle bundles include some of our favorites!

-Spicy Lover's Bundle ($40.49): The Spicy Lover’s Bundle includes three fiery noodles, including Hakka Wide Noodle with Chili Sauce, Mandarin Noodle with Ghost Pepper Sauce and Meteor Noodle with Spicy Dan Dan Sauce.

-Pantry Starter Bundle ($56.49): This best-selling bundle comes with all five A-Sha Noodle essentials – Mandarin Original, Mandarin Onion, Knife Cut Hakka Sesame Oil Scallion, Tainan Original, and Hakka Chili.

-Meteor Noodle Pantry Pack ($43.99): By popular demand, A-Sha expanded the Meteor Noodle line with three new sauces, including Zha Jiang Sauce, Spicy Dan Dan Sauce, and Braised Beef Sauce, which can be enjoyed as a base for soup or as a sauce.

-Knife Cut Noodle Bundle ($28.99): This chefs’ favorite pack is perfect for gifting avid home cooks. It includes Knife Cut Hakka Noodles with Sesame Oil Scallion Sauce and Knife Cut Noodles with Spicy Fennel Sauce.

A-Sha Noodles is on Impact Radius and Amazon, and can also be found nationwide at national retailers such as Costco, Target, H-Mart and more. For more information, recipes, events, and to shop for noodles, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: A-Sha Noodles

Comments