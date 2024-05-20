SAGAMORE DISTILLERY Presents Festive Memorial Day Cocktails

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Memorial Day (May 27th) is fast approaching on May 27th, marking the unofficial start of the summer season . This relaxing weekend is typically spent with family and friends, soaking up the sun and celebrating longer days ahead.

For those people that are hosting a gathering, it's imperative to have beverages on deck for guests to enjoy alongside backyard barbecuing and outdoor festivities. To celebrate the start of summer, here are three refreshing cocktails that are easy to create and fun to sip . The recipes, courtesy of Sagamore Distillery , offer a variety of flavors and styles, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Two of the recipes are batchable to make for your whole group.

Whiskey Strawberry Lemonade (Batchable, yields 12)

The perfect warm-weather refresh, made with fresh strawberries and lemonade

Ingredients:

1 bottle Sagamore Rye Whiskey

24 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

18 oz Strawberry Simple Syrup*

Fresh Mint for Garnish

Method: Combine Sagamore 93 Small Batch Rye, lemon juice, and strawberry simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake to combine. Pour into highball glass. Garnish with lemon wheel, strawberry and serve.

*Strawberry Simple Syrup: Mix equal parts water, sugar, and strawberries in a pot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Chill overnight and strain. One cup each water, sugar, and sliced strawberries will yield approximately 10 punches of syrup.

Orange Crush Batchable - Yields 16

Baltimore’s signature Orange Crush cocktail, with a Sagamore twist

Ingredients:

1 bottle Sagamore Rye Whiskey

48 oz Fresh Orange Juice

8 oz Orange Liqueur

32 oz Lemon Lime soda

Orange for Garnish

Method: Crush an orange in a juicer and add all ingredients, excluding the lemon lime soda, into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake ingredients until cold. Strain your ingredients into a Collins glass filled with ice (crushed ice preferred). Top with lemon lime soda. Garnish with an orange wheel

Sagamore Paper Plane (Single Serve)

A perfect blend of spicy with a sweet kick that melds perfectly with Sagamore Rye Whiskey.

Ingredientes;

.75oz Sagamore Rye Whiskey

.75 oz Aperol

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Amaro

Lemon for Garnish

Method: Combine Sagamore 93 Small Batch Rye, Aperol, lemon juice, and Amaro into a mixing jar. Add ice and stir. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

For more information about Sagamore Distillery, please visit HERE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sagamore Distillery

